Following mounting pressure over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew announced his decision to stop using official royal titles. However, royal experts have suggested that Prince William would like Andrew to be "excluded" from all Royal Family events in the future. Meanwhile, Andrew is reportedly clinging on to his property, Royal Lodge, as it's the final "status symbol" he has left.

Historian Andrew Lownie—who recently released the book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York—wrote in The Times, "[Andrew] could voluntarily vacate the 30-room mansion he has occupied for the past 20 years and on which he has an ironclad 75-year lease from the Crown Estate." However, the former Duke of York is unlikely to leave the royal property anytime soon, says Lownie.

"But the signs suggest that he will stay as long as he can afford to; he pays a peppercorn rent and has spent up to £10 million [approximately $13.5 million] restoring it," Lownie explained. "Besides, Royal Lodge is the last status symbol for a man who has little sense of his own identity beyond once being second in line to the throne."

(Image credit: Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Writing in The Sunday Times, royal editor Roya Nikkhah discussed Prince William's influence on the Prince Andrew situation, including the changes that might be implemented in the future. "When William is King, Andrew will be banned from all elements of royal life," Nikkhah explained. "He will be excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikkhah also noted that Prince William is reportedly "not satisfied with the outcome" of Prince Andrew's situation. Perhaps, in the future, Andrew will be forced to leave Royal Lodge by the next monarch. For now, at least, he will remain at the Windsor property.