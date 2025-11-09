Ex-Prince Andrew "Is Playing Hardball" and "Insisting" He Retains Royal Staff, While Refusing to Be "Confined" in New Home
The former Duke of York allegedly "wants the right to roam."
In recent weeks, the former Prince Andrew—now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor—has dominated the news. After King Charles removed his brother's official royal titles, he served an eviction notice on Andrew's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. It's been suggested that Andrew will be moved to a house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England in 2026. But according to a royal insider, Andrew has been making some demands about his future.
According to the Daily Mail, Andrew "is insisting...on an appropriate home and a rota of staff fit for the son—however debased—of a queen and the father of two royal princesses."
The outlet also alleged, "Disgraced Andrew, it is understood, is playing hardball" by requesting a private "cook, a housekeeper, and a secretary-cum-butler, plus gardeners." As if the former Duke of York's so-called requirements weren't extensive enough, Andrew also allegedly "wants the right to roam, rather than being confined to quarters."
The Daily Mail also reported that "Andrew is banned from riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle," supposedly to keep him out of view of the general public.
As a source told the outlet, "Andrew will certainly go quietly and allow the Royal Family to save face...but he has conditions and he isn't prepared to give much ground on them."
The source further alleged, "There is the question of future-proofing any deal...There is also the question of long-term funding and housing." As a result, Andrew's move from Royal Lodge is far from a simple endeavor.
According to the royal source, "Andrew wants guarantees" that whatever funding he is provided upon leaving Royal Lodge won't disappear once Prince William is king. Until these issues are worked out, it seems unlikely that Andrew will be ready to leave Royal Lodge for a new property.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.