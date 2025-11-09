In recent weeks, the former Prince Andrew—now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor—has dominated the news. After King Charles removed his brother's official royal titles, he served an eviction notice on Andrew's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. It's been suggested that Andrew will be moved to a house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England in 2026. But according to a royal insider, Andrew has been making some demands about his future.

According to the Daily Mail, Andrew "is insisting...on an appropriate home and a rota of staff fit for the son—however debased—of a queen and the father of two royal princesses."

The outlet also alleged, "Disgraced Andrew, it is understood, is playing hardball" by requesting a private "cook, a housekeeper, and a secretary-cum-butler, plus gardeners." As if the former Duke of York's so-called requirements weren't extensive enough, Andrew also allegedly "wants the right to roam, rather than being confined to quarters."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Daily Mail also reported that "Andrew is banned from riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle," supposedly to keep him out of view of the general public.

As a source told the outlet, "Andrew will certainly go quietly and allow the Royal Family to save face...but he has conditions and he isn't prepared to give much ground on them."

The source further alleged, "There is the question of future-proofing any deal...There is also the question of long-term funding and housing." As a result, Andrew's move from Royal Lodge is far from a simple endeavor.

Andrew's move from Royal Lodge is far from a simple endeavor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the royal source, "Andrew wants guarantees" that whatever funding he is provided upon leaving Royal Lodge won't disappear once Prince William is king. Until these issues are worked out, it seems unlikely that Andrew will be ready to leave Royal Lodge for a new property.