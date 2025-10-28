Sarah Ferguson Is "Completely on the Edge" Amid Royal Lodge Eviction: "People Don't Want to be Associated With Her Anymore"

Sarah Ferguson is said to be "absolutely bereft" amid the latest scandals involving herself and ex-husband Prince Andrew. With multiple royal sources noting that Andrew has agreed to leave their joint home, Royal Lodge, Ferguson now has to find a new place to live—along with fearing for her future business endeavors.

Although they've been divorced since 1996, Ferguson has lived with Prince Andrew for nearly two decades, and once referred to themselves as "the happiest divorced couple we know." But with public pressure on The King to evict his brother from Royal Lodge, it seems Sarah and Andrew will be going their separate ways.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to Ferguson—who gave up using her Duchess of York title alongside Prince Andrew on October 17—said that she's "contrite and embarrassed" about the situation and "completely on the edge." Last month, an apologetic 2011 email she sent to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was revealed, and Sarah now "fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own business interests, including a number of new fictional books that are due to come out."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson is seen attending the Royal Family's Christmas celebration in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"People don't want to be associated with her anymore," the insider told the Daily Mail.

Discussions have been taking place about Andrew taking over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home, Frogmore Cottage, and Ferguson potentially living in Adelaide Cottage, the home Prince William and Princess Kate will soon be leaving for Forest Lodge. But there's also concern that the Royal Family will face backlash over giving someone who hasn't been a working royal since the '90s a free place to live—especially after the Epstein controversy.

"The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with," the source close to Ferguson continued. "Her future is hanging in the balance."

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are seen on their 1986 wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about Ferguson potentially writing a new tell-all book like Prince Harry, another insider told the publication that King Charles "is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit. However, the last thing he also wants is another Spare."

Ferguson has already authored numerous fiction and nonfiction titles, most notably her 1996 memoir, My Story, which chronicles her experience as a member of the Royal Family.