Sarah Ferguson Is "Completely on the Edge" Amid Royal Lodge Eviction: "People Don't Want to be Associated With Her Anymore"
"Her future is hanging in the balance."
Sarah Ferguson is said to be "absolutely bereft" amid the latest scandals involving herself and ex-husband Prince Andrew. With multiple royal sources noting that Andrew has agreed to leave their joint home, Royal Lodge, Ferguson now has to find a new place to live—along with fearing for her future business endeavors.
Although they've been divorced since 1996, Ferguson has lived with Prince Andrew for nearly two decades, and once referred to themselves as "the happiest divorced couple we know." But with public pressure on The King to evict his brother from Royal Lodge, it seems Sarah and Andrew will be going their separate ways.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to Ferguson—who gave up using her Duchess of York title alongside Prince Andrew on October 17—said that she's "contrite and embarrassed" about the situation and "completely on the edge." Last month, an apologetic 2011 email she sent to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was revealed, and Sarah now "fears the scandal has fatally damaged her own business interests, including a number of new fictional books that are due to come out."
"People don't want to be associated with her anymore," the insider told the Daily Mail.
Discussions have been taking place about Andrew taking over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home, Frogmore Cottage, and Ferguson potentially living in Adelaide Cottage, the home Prince William and Princess Kate will soon be leaving for Forest Lodge. But there's also concern that the Royal Family will face backlash over giving someone who hasn't been a working royal since the '90s a free place to live—especially after the Epstein controversy.
"The honest truth is that she has nowhere to go and no one to go with," the source close to Ferguson continued. "Her future is hanging in the balance."
Speaking about Ferguson potentially writing a new tell-all book like Prince Harry, another insider told the publication that King Charles "is a kind man but his patience has been pushed to the limit. However, the last thing he also wants is another Spare."
Ferguson has already authored numerous fiction and nonfiction titles, most notably her 1996 memoir, My Story, which chronicles her experience as a member of the Royal Family.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.