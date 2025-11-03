Following the Royal Family's announcement that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is being evicted from Royal Lodge, sources are suggesting the move will hurt the former prince financially. Additional sources have also alleged that the ex-Duke of York has "so much shit" in the property that moving out won't happen quickly.

As Andrew had a long-term lease on Royal Lodge, removing him from the property will cost the Royal Family money. According to The Telegraph, "Andrew will lose most of his compensation for leaving Royal Lodge," as the "cost of repairs" is "likely to offset" the financial settlement he would receive "for moving out early."

The outlet explained, "A clause in the [Royal Lodge] lease stipulates that if he were to give up the property early, he would be due a 'compensatory sum,' which decreases by £185,865 [approximately $244,000] a year until 2028. By moving now, he would have been entitled to £558,000 [approximately $730,000] from the Crown Estate."

However, the upkeep on a home as grand as Royal Lodge is astronomical, and it's been alleged that Andrew hasn't kept up with all repairs and maintenance. For instance, the former duke's lease tasked him with "ensuring the exterior stonework was in good condition every five years and the interior was painted every seven years," The Telegraph reported.

Unfortunately, as a royal source told the outlet, there is "a lot of work that needs doing" in the home, which Andrew will be liable for. The newspaper also noted that the Royal Family will financially cover "Andrew's relocation from Royal Lodge," while also providing him with "an annual, six-figure annuity from The King."

The move itself is likely to be challenging, with a source telling the Daily Mail, "It will take weeks, if not months to shift all their shit out." The publication emphasized that Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have "so much shit" stored at Royal Lodge.

While Andrew is said to be moving to a property on the Royal Family's Sandringham estate, Sarah Ferguson will allegedly secure her own accommodation in 2026.