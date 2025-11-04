Former Royal Butler Reveals the Christmas Tradition King Charles Starts In August and Does "At Every Given Opportunity"

Now that it's November, the Royal Family's preparations for the festive season are in full swing. From Princess Kate's annual carol concert to the Royal Family greeting the public in Sandringham on Christmas Day, there are specific holiday traditions that royal watchers look forward to each year. While it's not uncommon for people to start decorating in early November, former royal butler Grant Harrold shares that King Charles actually starts his Christmas planning as early as August.

Speaking with Heart Bingo, Harrold—who worked as a butler at Highgrove House from 2004 to 2011—said that "as the season changed, everything for the royals sort of changed too."

"They come back from Scotland, they begin their winter engagements, there are always Bonfire Night parties at Highgrove, as well as Halloween parties," he continued. Harrold added that when it came to Christmas, King Charles was already well into his preparations come fall. "The King would be in full swing of doing Christmas cards—doing them at every given opportunity—this would have started in August time," Harrold shared.

The King, seen during his annual Christmas broadcast, likes to start writing his holiday cards in the summer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The King is seen decorating a Christmas tree during the The King's Foundation's annual 'Crafts at Christmas' at Highgrove Gardens in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given the number of cards he sends, it's no wonder King Charles has to start writing them out in August. Every year, The King and Queen send a special signed photo card to thousands of family members and friends along with world leaders, organizations they've worked with, and those in the U.K. government.

Harrold said that this time of year, the royals "have their winter plans, gearing up for Christmas and the planning of where they are going to have it, in Sandringham or Windsor. These are all of the things that happen around this sort of time of the year."

The King also plans for his annual Christmas broadcast, which is broadcast in the U.K. at 3 p.m. every year, as well as shown on the Royal Family's YouTube channel. In 2024, he broke tradition by recording his Christmas message at Fitzrovia Chapel in London versus Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle , prompting royal watchers to wonder if he might switch up the location again for 2025.

