Former Royal Butler Reveals Princess Kate's "Genius" Christmas Idea That Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps

Princess Kate is preparing to host her fifth annual Together at Christmas carol concert on Friday, December 5 at London's Westminster Abbey. The evening is always full of festive surprises, and ahead of the event, former royal butler Grant Harrold is weighing in on how the Princess of Wales has created this "extra" royal celebration of the season.

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, Harrold—who worked for King Charles at Highgrove House until 2011—said that Kate has "become known for" the festive event. "It’s a big thing for her because it’s hers," he shared. "It’s her project; all the royals have their own projects and things they’re passionate about."

Many members of the Royal Family attend Christmas-themed charity events on their own, but other than their annual walk to church in Sandringham, the public previously didn't get to enjoy the royals celebrating the season as a group. "We used to only see them all together on Christmas morning when they attend church, but now there’s an extra outing," Harrold said. "It’s a genius idea, as well as being a lovely one."

Princess Kate is seen at the 2023 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(From left) Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie are seen at the 2024 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are pictured at the 2023 Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remarking on how the Princess of Wales has followed in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps, the former butler said, "The late Queen used to say you’ve got to be seen to be believed, and this is very much what Kate is continuing to do. She’s getting all the Royal Family out together." He added, "It’s very Christmassy and something for everyone to look forward to—and for her, it’s something to look forward to being a part of every year."

This year's concert is centered around the theme of love in all of its various forms, and Princess Kate will pay tribute to the Duchess of Kent by including singers from a musical charity the late duchess founded.

And in terms of music, the Princess of Wales shocked royal fans by getting up and performing a flawless piano performance during the first Together at Christmas concert in 2021. In 2024, Princess Kate pulled off another surprise by bringing out ballet dancers for a special number that wowed Princess Charlotte. "It will be interesting to see what she does this year, she could bring out a violin or a ukulele for all we know," Harrold joked.

When asked if the Princess of Wales might be worried about pulling off another successful event, the former butler said that he didn't "ever remember Kate being a nervous person." He added, "She's very confident and certain of herself in whatever she does."

