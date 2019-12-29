image
Prince William Had Prince George & Princess Charlotte Practice Their Sandringham Christmas Walk

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • This year on Christmas morning, royal fans were treated to a special surprise when Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the older senior-ranking members of the royal family for their annual walk to church.
    • The two oldest children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are always fan favorites when they step out in public, but they even outdid their usual cuteness on Christmas morning. Charlotte, in particular, made headlines for adorably accepting bouquets of flowers, hugging a woman in a wheelchair, and pulling off a perfect curtsy to her great-grandmother the Queen.
      • If George and Charlotte seemed super prepared for their big Christmas walk debut, it might be because they reportedly had practice. Their dad, Prince William, apparently took his oldest kids out for a "dress rehearsal" of the outing.

        The royal family's Christmas Day walk to church in Sandringham is one of their longest standing traditions. This year, royal fans were treated to something new though—two of the youngest members of the Cambridge family made their Christmas walk debut.

        Prince George and Princess Charlotte are always crowd-pleasers, but Prince William and Kate Middleton's two oldest kids really outdid themselves on Christmas Day. Charlotte, in particular, made plenty of positive headlines for the royal family by adorably accepting bouquets of flowers, hugging a woman in a wheelchair, and pulling off a perfect curtsy to her great-grandmother the Queen.

        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
        UK Press PoolGetty Images
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
        Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
        Mark CuthbertGetty Images

        According to the Daily Mail, Charlotte's pitch perfect performance might be due to a "dress rehearsal" she had for the outing a few days before Christmas.

        "It is understood Prince William took Charlotte and brother George, six, to the 16th Century church before Christmas to familiarize them with its layout and explain about the well-wishers," the Daily Mail reported.

        The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
        UK Press PoolGetty Images

        Clearly, practice does make perfect because Charlotte and George couldn't have had a better first Christmas walk in Sandringham.

