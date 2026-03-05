Queen Sofia of Spain's Brooch Shows She's "Passing the Baton" to 20-Year-Old Princess Leonor With a "Hidden Message"

She might only be 20, but Princess Leonor of Spain has a sparkling future ahead as the country’s heir to the throne. Leonor is currently undergoing her final year of military training in the Spanish armed forces, and on March 4, her grandmother, Queen Sofia, showed off a symbolic brooch that nods to their shared naval heritage.

Sofia recently returned to duties after the death of sister, Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark, and while visiting Madrid’s Naval Museum she wore a sentimental diamond brooch. Justin Daughters, managing director at Berganza , says that while Queen Sofia “has long mastered the art of jewelry diplomacy,” this particular piece delivers “a deeply personal message.”

The yellow gold and diamond design, which Sofia received during her travels on the naval training ship Elcano, “forms a bowline knot, a symbol of reliability and enduring bonds,” per the jewelry expert. Accented with a diamond-studded “S” for her name, the brooch also “incorporates a series of enameled flags from the International Code of Signals, spelling out Elcano”—the same ship where Leonor recently took part in her own military training.

Queen Sofia's meaningful diamond brooch features naval symbols. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Leonor (left) comforts her grandmother during a memorial service for Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Leonor is seen with her mother, Queen Letizia, at the Pascua Militar ceremony in January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“What makes this brooch moment particularly poignant is the layers of history it represents,” Daughters says. Along with Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor, Sofia’s son, King Felipe, also traveled on the Elcano for his naval training.

“By wearing it now, following Princess Leonor’s own time aboard the ship last year, the Queen is effectively 'passing the baton' of tradition to the future Queen of Spain,” the jewelry professional adds.

After completing the naval portion of her studies last year, Princess Leonor is now in the final stages of her military training with the Spanish Air Force. Leonor, who is known as the Princess of Asturias, will have taken part in all branches of the country’s armed forces in preparation to become commander-in-chief one day.

As for Queen Sofia, her brooch proved to be the perfect choice for a visit to the Naval museum while quietly honoring her family heritage. Daughters notes that pieces like Sofia’s brooch “are quiet storytelling objects” that “allow royals to acknowledge family milestones, heritage and personal relationships without saying a word.”