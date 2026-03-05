Queen Sofia of Spain's Brooch Shows She's "Passing the Baton" to 20-Year-Old Princess Leonor With a "Hidden Message"
The future queen of Spain's grandmother showed off a meaningful piece of jewelry that ties them together.
She might only be 20, but Princess Leonor of Spain has a sparkling future ahead as the country’s heir to the throne. Leonor is currently undergoing her final year of military training in the Spanish armed forces, and on March 4, her grandmother, Queen Sofia, showed off a symbolic brooch that nods to their shared naval heritage.
Sofia recently returned to duties after the death of sister, Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark, and while visiting Madrid’s Naval Museum she wore a sentimental diamond brooch. Justin Daughters, managing director at Berganza, says that while Queen Sofia “has long mastered the art of jewelry diplomacy,” this particular piece delivers “a deeply personal message.”
The yellow gold and diamond design, which Sofia received during her travels on the naval training ship Elcano, “forms a bowline knot, a symbol of reliability and enduring bonds,” per the jewelry expert. Accented with a diamond-studded “S” for her name, the brooch also “incorporates a series of enameled flags from the International Code of Signals, spelling out Elcano”—the same ship where Leonor recently took part in her own military training.
“What makes this brooch moment particularly poignant is the layers of history it represents,” Daughters says. Along with Queen Sofia and Princess Leonor, Sofia’s son, King Felipe, also traveled on the Elcano for his naval training.
“By wearing it now, following Princess Leonor’s own time aboard the ship last year, the Queen is effectively 'passing the baton' of tradition to the future Queen of Spain,” the jewelry professional adds.
After completing the naval portion of her studies last year, Princess Leonor is now in the final stages of her military training with the Spanish Air Force. Leonor, who is known as the Princess of Asturias, will have taken part in all branches of the country’s armed forces in preparation to become commander-in-chief one day.
As for Queen Sofia, her brooch proved to be the perfect choice for a visit to the Naval museum while quietly honoring her family heritage. Daughters notes that pieces like Sofia’s brooch “are quiet storytelling objects” that “allow royals to acknowledge family milestones, heritage and personal relationships without saying a word.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.