Princess Diana Played an Unexpected Role in the Dress Kate Middleton Wore for Her Royal Wedding, Says Former 'Vogue' Editor

When Prince William and Kate Middletongot engaged in 2010, rumors buzzed about which designer would get one of the biggest wedding dress commissions of all time. But instead of a member of the Royal Family or a stylist, the future Queen was directed to a different source for advice: the then-editor–in-chief of British Vogue.
"When Catherine and William got engaged, somebody from her office got in touch with me and said she'd love to have a conversation about potential wedding designers," Alexandra Shulman revealed in her new book, Black Coffee and Red Lipstick: Notes on Living.
The former editor-in-chief added that she "was absolutely thrilled to bits” about being a fashion mentor for Kate’s wedding, but wasn’t allowed to reveal her role in the big day at the time.
"I didn't know how designer-literate she was, because at this point she wasn't wearing McQueen or Erdem," she said. "Try as I might, I couldn't find a single picture of a British designer who had a lovely conventional white dress.”
After speaking with Kate, Shulman said the future princess “asked me who I thought would be best." However, the decision involved quite a lot of diplomacy, and Shulman revealed that there actually “wasn’t a surefire person” for the job.
"I thought Vivienne Westwood would be great, but I thought Vivienne's personality might be hard to marry with the formality of dealing with the royal household,” she admitted.
Shulman said other options were turned down because they were so strongly associated with Princess Diana. "There were the whole tranche of designers who would have been the traditional choices, like Bruce Oldfield or Catherine Walker, but I knew they would be associated with her late mother-in-law, so that probably wasn't going to work," she shared.
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Eventually, Shulman decided Sarah Burton, who was the creative director for Alexander McQueen at the time, was the best choice "because she was a woman, and she's got a very strong, but a very gentle personality." After delivering her suggestion, Shulman said "Catherine just nodded and said, 'Thank you'"—and the rest was history.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.