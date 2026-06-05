King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Reportedly Skipping Part of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Wedding for One Big Reason

Royal watchers are eagerly anticipating the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on Saturday, June 6, and although senior members of the Royal Family are expected to attend the ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla have managed to double book themselves.

The King and Queen are confirmed to be attending the Epsom Derby on Saturday, and according to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Their Majesties are going to squeeze in both events.

“After seeing the 48-year-old exchange vows with the NHS paediatric nurse at All Saints church in the village of Kemble, the royal couple will race off to watch the Epsom Derby more than 100 miles away in Surrey,” he wrote.

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Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips will marry on Saturday, June 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Epsom Derby was a favorite event of the late Queen, and Charles and Camilla will present The Derby trophy in the Winner’s Enclosure and congratulate the winning owner, jockey and trainer.

While The King and Queen won’t be staying to toast to the happy couple at Harriet and Peter's reception, Eden reports that Prince William and Princess Kate will be there throughout the day. A source told Eden, “William and Catherine will be at the wedding ceremony and reception.”

Prince William didn't attend his cousin's first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008, as he'd already been invited to the wedding of his longtime friend Batian Craig in Africa the same weekend. The Princess of Wales, who was dating William at the time, attended Peter and Autumn's wedding on her own, and Peter's decision to sell his wedding photos to Hello! caused quite the stir among royal circles.