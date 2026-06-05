King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Reportedly Skipping Part of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Wedding for One Big Reason
June 6 is looking rather busy.
Royal watchers are eagerly anticipating the wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on Saturday, June 6, and although senior members of the Royal Family are expected to attend the ceremony, King Charles and Queen Camilla have managed to double book themselves.
The King and Queen are confirmed to be attending the Epsom Derby on Saturday, and according to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, Their Majesties are going to squeeze in both events.
“After seeing the 48-year-old exchange vows with the NHS paediatric nurse at All Saints church in the village of Kemble, the royal couple will race off to watch the Epsom Derby more than 100 miles away in Surrey,” he wrote.
The Epsom Derby was a favorite event of the late Queen, and Charles and Camilla will present The Derby trophy in the Winner’s Enclosure and congratulate the winning owner, jockey and trainer.
While The King and Queen won’t be staying to toast to the happy couple at Harriet and Peter's reception, Eden reports that Prince William and Princess Kate will be there throughout the day. A source told Eden, “William and Catherine will be at the wedding ceremony and reception.”
Prince William didn't attend his cousin's first wedding to Autumn Kelly in 2008, as he'd already been invited to the wedding of his longtime friend Batian Craig in Africa the same weekend. The Princess of Wales, who was dating William at the time, attended Peter and Autumn's wedding on her own, and Peter's decision to sell his wedding photos to Hello! caused quite the stir among royal circles.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.