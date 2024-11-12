King Charles Might Change Some of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Rituals as He's Less Traditional
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules."
Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had a set of strict Christmas rituals for the Royal Family. From when she would arrive at Sandringham to when family members would exchange gifts, the late Queen reportedly placed a huge emphasis on the holiday season. Her son, King Charles, however, may be implementing some changes this Christmas.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe opened up about Charles' festive plans in an interview with the Mirror. "Christmas at Sandringham has been absolutely central to the family for years, and that legacy looks certain to continue with Charles," he explained.
"I don't think Charles will exactly rip up the rule book, but there's a strong chance he'll loosen some of the rules," Larcombe told the outlet. "I think a lot of the more stoic aspects of Christmas were down to the Duke of Edinburgh, who was a stickler for timings. But I think the King is more relaxed about these things."
Larcombe also suggested that Charles may allow Royal Family members to discuss some previously off-limit topics this Christmas. "Traditionally they've never been allowed to engage in political talk over dinner, and they can't leave the table until the monarch does," the royal expert said. "But again, those protocols may be gently phased out by Charles now."
Queen Elizabeth loved Sandringham, and treasured spending time there for a very specific reason. "Sandringham had a very special place in the Queen's heart," Larcombe said. "It was where her father George VI passed away in 1952, which always gave it extra meaning for her."
While it's unclear whether King Charles will make any major changes this Christmas, it's been reported that Kate Middleton will host her own "rival" holiday party. However, it's unlikely that Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, will get an invite, as Prince William reportedly isn't a fan of his stepbrother.
As well as allegedly holding an alternative holiday party, Princess Kate will host her annual Christmas concert.
