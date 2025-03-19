Queen Camilla's Hairdresser Reveals the Meaningful Hidden Message Princess Kate Sent on St. Patrick's Day
Her hair is full of secrets.
Princess Kate looked polished as always when she made her return to the annual St. Patrick's Day parade with the Irish Guards on Monday, March 17. All eyes might have been on the royal's green Alexander McQueen coat—a piece she wore during a 2022 trip to Boston—but there was another subtle shout-out to Ireland in her St. Patrick's Day look that most fans probably didn't catch.
The Princess of Wales has been channeling Queen Elizabeth with her uniform-like approach to fashion this year, choosing a repeat coat and the same hat she wore for St. Patrick's Day in 2019. Adding the Irish Guards' gold Cartier shamrock brooch and an old favorite pair of green amethyst Kiki McDonough earrings, the royal looked perfectly festive for the holiday. However, her twisted updo also contained a tribute to St. Patrick's Day.
Queen Camilla's hairdresser Jo Hansford was one of the elite few to receive a royal warrant when The Queen awarded her first-ever warrants this year, and the beauty pro spoke to the Daily Mail about the Princess of Wales's intricate hairstyle.
The media outlet noted that the royal's hair "looked like it was created to depict a Triquetra which is also known as an Irish Trinity Knot," a symbol of Celtic culture. The design represents qualities like unity, eternity and love.
The Princess of Wales is no stranger to sending hidden messages through her fashion, whether it's wearing the colors of a country's flag or including a detail like a meaningful flower in her outfit. This is, however, the first time in memory she's paid tribute to a culture with her hairstyle.
To achieve a similar look, Hansford said that it's "always better to work with hair that is not freshly washed as it holds the style better, ideally at least one day old hair is best." She added that to achieve the voluminous look, "backcombing is the most effective way to add volume and structure, brushing as close to the root as possible so the top still looks shiny and sleek."
The royal hair pro also called the princess "the essence of elegance and sophistication" for her "carefully selected hairstyles," adding the royal is "an iconic inspiration for women."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
During her St. Patrick's Day outing, Princess Kate spent time with members of the Irish Guards and their families, revealing to one reservist that she hopes to bring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Australia and New Zealand one day. "I would like to go back there with them now," she said. "It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel–yes, it's a long flight."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Beyoncé Trades Her 'Cowboy Carter' Glam for a Whole New Aesthetic
She's gone corporate core.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fans Think 'Temptation Island' Success Story Ashley and Danny Are Still Together—Here's What We Know
The pair found each other on the Netflix reality show...after she called things off with her ex.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Is a "Stranger to Self-Pity" After Difficult Health Battles and Public Criticism
A source said Camilla draws her strength from a strong "sense of duty" despite her recent challenges.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Reportedly "Wasn't Very Keen" on Kate Middleton as a Future Royal Bride
Apparently, Camilla had three specific concerns about Prince William's commoner girlfriend.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Has a "Big Job" to Tackle Behind the Scenes on Top of Busy Spring Season
The Princess of Wales has plenty to juggle these days.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate's "Naughty" Gesture Reveals Playful Relationship With Prince William
The couple engaged in plenty of "banter" during a sporty trip to Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Working as Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte's Nanny Is Allegedly Very Lucrative
Perks of being a royal nanny include "designer handbags" and "trips abroad."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Teases that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Could Be Making an International Appearance
"I would like to go back there with them now."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Hints That Prince William Might Be Switching Up His Appearance Soon: "These Trends Come and Go"
The Princess of Wales enjoyed a St. Patrick's Day chat with members of the Irish Guards.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Joked This Animal Is "The Worst" During Lighthearted St. Patrick's Day Moment
The Princess of Wales engaged with a fuzzy member of the Irish Guards on March 17.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Refused to Abide by a 350-Year-Old Royal Tradition on Her Wedding Day
She insisted on doing this one very important thing her way, according to a royal expert.
By Amy Mackelden Published