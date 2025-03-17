Princess Kate Teases that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Could Be Making an International Appearance
"I would like to go back there with them now."
It was a festive day at London's Wellington Baracks on Monday, March 17 as Kate Middleton returned to the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. Along with presenting shamrocks to officers and guardsmen and greeting their official canine mascot, the Princess of Wales stopped in for a pint of Guinness with members of the regiment and their families. During her relaxed visit to the Sergeants' Mess, Princess Kate—dressed in an elegant green Alexander McQueen coat—revealed that there's one travel destination that she has in mind for her young family.
According to Hello!, the princess was speaking to an Australian reservist named Corporal Adam Hamilton when she shared her desire to go back Down Under. "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand," she shared, referring to her 11-year-old son's first royal tour when he was just a baby.
While Princess Charlotte has joined her parents on tours in Europe and to Canada, Princess Louis has yet to experience this aspect of royal life. However, Princess Kate hinted that she would love to bring the kids to Australia one day.
"I would like to go back there with them now," she said. "It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel–yes, it's a long flight."
The princess acknowledged that it was a matter of balancing time between work and family. "We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits, it's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity," she said, adding, "because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings but you don't get to meet that many people."
"It’s making sure that you can combine a bit of work with the children," Princess Kate continued, telling Hamilton, "I might see you down there!"
The princess, who pinned the Irish Guards' gold Cartier shamrock brooch to her jacket, also touched on her childhood experience of living in Jordan. "I love the Middle East because that's familiar to me growing up," she said. "There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it's brilliant to experience it."
Speaking of far-off destinations, the Prince and Princess of Wales recently returned from a family vacation in sunny Mustique. The couple skipped the 2025 BAFTAs to bring George, Charlotte and Louis to spend some time in the Caribbean over their half-term break—and they celebrated grandma Carole Middleton's 70th birthday with a decadent island party, too.
