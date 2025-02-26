Kate Middleton's Meaningful Outfit Is a Love Letter to Wales
The Princess of Wales chose her look carefully during a rare joint outing with Prince William.
Kate Middleton kept a low profile as she recovered from cancer in 2024, but with a new year in full swing, she's slowly returning to duties—and leaving the country for the first time. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, visiting the town of Pontypridd, Wales ahead of a special holiday. As an expert in sartorial diplomacy, the Princess of Wales, naturally, matched her outfit to the occasion.
The Welsh national holiday of St. David's Day is on Saturday, March 1, and the royal couple timed their visit to coincide just before the celebration. In keeping with the Welsh holiday, Princess Kate chose meaningful accessories, including a vibrant daffodil pinned to her coat. The yellow bloom is not only the national flower of Wales, but it serves as a symbol of St. David's Day because it grows right around the holiday, which marks the feast day of St. David, the country's patron saint.
The princess has been sticking to repeat looks in recent weeks, and her red coat was no exception. The bespoke Alexander McQueen style is the same one Kate wore to her Christmas carol concert in December—and the shade is known as "Welsh red" as it represents a color of the country's flag.
The tributes to Wales didn't stop there. Princess Kate wore a pair of gold hoop earrings with tiny garnet drops from one of her favorite jewelry brands, Spells of Love—a small female-owned business based in Wales. Kate has worn the brand's affordable luxury pieces on numerous times over the years, especially during her trips to Wales.
Princess Kate finished off her look with the same plaid Gucci maxi skirt she wore while photographing Holocaust survivors in January 2020, adding a brown turtleneck and slouchy suede boots to her outfit. In a video the couple shared on Instagram, Kate can also be seen carrying a new tan leather tote by one of her go-to handbag brands, Aspinal of London.
In December 2024, Pontypridd was hit by severe flooding, and the prince and princess spent time with members of the community to hear how they've been impacted by the natural disaster. They even pitched in at a kitchen, helping roll and cut special Welsh Cakes at The Welsh Cake Shop.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
