How Prince William Helped Kate Middleton During a "Moment of Concern" in Sandringham on Christmas Day

Royal fans were delighted when Kate Middleton and Prince William attended church in Sandringham with the Royal Family on Christmas Day. The Princess of Wales was festive in a forest green outfit, while she also twinned with Queen Camilla, who paired a green coat with a matching hat. But according to a body language expert, Kate Middleton required support from her husband, William, in a "moment of concern."

A plethora of royal fans waited in the cold to greet Princess Kate and the rest of the Royal Family. According to body language expert Judi James, Kate became nervous when separated from William outside of the church. The Princess of Wales allegedly had an "unsmiling expression," perhaps due to "tiredness or a moment of concern," James told the Daily Mail. Luckily, Prince William was nearby and able to show his ongoing support for his wife.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were briefly separated at Sandringham on Christmas Day. (Image credit: Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

"She looked across at William and they exchanged a glance that came with an 'ignited smile,' meaning her expression responded to his grin with an instant and wide smile of her own," James told the outlet. The body language expert described Kate's sweet reaction to seeing her husband as "perhaps the biggest body language cue of the current relationship."

Kate Middleton arrives at church in Sandringham with the Royal Family. (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"His strongest moment of support here came at a distance," James said. She continued, "Kate went out to greet the fans looking genuinely happy and touched." The Prince of Wales' ability to support his wife, even from afar, showed that he continues to "embrace, cherish and protect" her after a tumultuous year.

"We've seen William having to be more hands-off with Kate, taking his usual family spot of being along the other end of the line, and watching on Christmas Day as Kate became consumed by the crowds who were all waiting to offer her hugs of their own," James noted.

Royal fans gathered at Sandringham on Christmas Day where they showered Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George with gifts. Meanwhile, those same fans clamored to speak to Princess Kate, and she even joked that she'd "lost" her family after losing sight of them in the crowd.