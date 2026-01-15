My Dream Winter Outfit Formula? A Sweater, Jeans, and Boots—33 Options I Found at J.Crew, Nordstrom, and Gap

Fact: You can usually find me in some combination of a sweater, jeans, and boots. The winter outfit formula has never failed me. However, my go-to look has been feeling a bit stale lately, so I figured it was time to add some new essentials into the mix.

I headed to a few of my favorite retailers—Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Gap—with my credit card and a mental shopping list comprised of knitwear, denim, and boots. In the end, I had created several very emulatable winter outfits perfect for keeping on deck for the next time you get bored, thanks to a few key winter fashion trends. My love of minimalist finds also led me to add capsule-wardrobe staples like cashmere sweaters, black boots, and straight-leg denim to my cart—my bases are officially covered. Once you scroll through my curation below, you, too, will see that the look is polished, cozy, and far from boring.