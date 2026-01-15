My Dream Winter Outfit Formula? A Sweater, Jeans, and Boots—33 Options I Found at J.Crew, Nordstrom, and Gap
Comfortable, easy, and chic.
Fact: You can usually find me in some combination of a sweater, jeans, and boots. The winter outfit formula has never failed me. However, my go-to look has been feeling a bit stale lately, so I figured it was time to add some new essentials into the mix.
I headed to a few of my favorite retailers—Nordstrom, J.Crew, and Gap—with my credit card and a mental shopping list comprised of knitwear, denim, and boots. In the end, I had created several very emulatable winter outfits perfect for keeping on deck for the next time you get bored, thanks to a few key winter fashion trends. My love of minimalist finds also led me to add capsule-wardrobe staples like cashmere sweaters, black boots, and straight-leg denim to my cart—my bases are officially covered. Once you scroll through my curation below, you, too, will see that the look is polished, cozy, and far from boring.
Style at Large writer Tyler McCall calls this J.Crew's menswear sweater the "Goldilocks" of cashmere, citing its not-too-fitted and not-too-baggy fit.
Deep cherry red is a fun shade to try out when you're bored of black boots.
Don't sleep on Caslon for its quality, yet affordable cashmere sweaters.
Every editor I know is obsessed with Levi's jeans, and it's not too difficult to see why.
Amp up the cozy factor with these furry boots (a key winter 2026 boot trend, might I add).
MC's Editor-in-Chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, is a big fan of the barrel-leg jean shape, so I'm itching to try a pair myself.
Animal-printed shoes are an easy way to level up a simple outfit.
Chocolate brown is the neutral shade I'm wearing all winter long.
Fashion girls are wearing polo sweaters on repeat this season.
Yes, waterproof suede exists and these boots are proof.
The next time you're tempted to reach for a T-shirt, opt for this elevated knitted version instead.
Wear these suede boots if you want richer-looking outfit.
Gap's CashSoft collection is just as soft as some of my favorite cashmere sweaters.
