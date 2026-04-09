Two years ago, I put the barn jacket trend to work: I would wear it to the gym, to garden with my mom, and to run every errand. As these things go, eventually other styles caught my eye, and I shoved my barn jackets to the back of my closet. Now, though, celebrities like Martha Stewart are giving it a much-deserved redemption tour for Spring 2026. Naturally, I'm so on board.

On April 9, Stewart arrived at Barbour's pop-up at Tea & Sympathy in New York City wearing the British brand's $420 barn jacket. With its deep pockets, tartan cuffs, and contrasting corduroy collar, the khaki-colored topper very much aligned with the English countryside aesthetic Barbour is known for. Underneath, she wore a brownish-burgundy leather blouse and a tea-length denim skirt. In lieu of riding boots (which might read too equestrian for casual afternoon tea in the city), the lifestyle mogul tested the burgeoning doll heels trend with a chestnut-colored platform pair.

Martha Stewart attended a Barbour event in NYC dressed in the beloved barn jacket trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbour is at the center of the barn jacket's continued resurgence among A-listers. Just last month, Rosalía pledged her support for the trend in a $398 navy waxed cotton style from the brand. The “Berghain” singer paired it with dark denim, like Stewart, except in straight-leg form.

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Last month, Rosalía was spotted in Paris wearing a darker Barbour barn jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Zoë Kravitz was photographed wearing a barn jacket that same week, and the fashion FOMO set in. So, I went to my nearest J.Crew to track down a similar army green style. The brand behind her button-up, calf-length coat remains a mystery, but luckily, I secured a lookalike with the same slightly-darkened collar and cuffs.

Zoë Kravitz went for a walk with Harry Styles and the barn jacket trend. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

I blinked, and suddenly the barn jacket was once again the star of my coat rack. My collection is stocked for spring, but should you need assistance, shop the country-chic edit of barn jackets below.

Shop the Barn Jacket Trend Inspired by Martha Stewart

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