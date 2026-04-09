The Barn Jacket Trend Moved to the Back of My Closet—Martha Stewart Pulled It to the Front
She's the latest celebrity to endorse its comeback for spring.
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Two years ago, I put the barn jacket trend to work: I would wear it to the gym, to garden with my mom, and to run every errand. As these things go, eventually other styles caught my eye, and I shoved my barn jackets to the back of my closet. Now, though, celebrities like Martha Stewart are giving it a much-deserved redemption tour for Spring 2026. Naturally, I'm so on board.
On April 9, Stewart arrived at Barbour's pop-up at Tea & Sympathy in New York City wearing the British brand's $420 barn jacket. With its deep pockets, tartan cuffs, and contrasting corduroy collar, the khaki-colored topper very much aligned with the English countryside aesthetic Barbour is known for. Underneath, she wore a brownish-burgundy leather blouse and a tea-length denim skirt. In lieu of riding boots (which might read too equestrian for casual afternoon tea in the city), the lifestyle mogul tested the burgeoning doll heels trend with a chestnut-colored platform pair.
Barbour is at the center of the barn jacket's continued resurgence among A-listers. Just last month, Rosalía pledged her support for the trend in a $398 navy waxed cotton style from the brand. The “Berghain” singer paired it with dark denim, like Stewart, except in straight-leg form.Article continues below
Zoë Kravitz was photographed wearing a barn jacket that same week, and the fashion FOMO set in. So, I went to my nearest J.Crew to track down a similar army green style. The brand behind her button-up, calf-length coat remains a mystery, but luckily, I secured a lookalike with the same slightly-darkened collar and cuffs.
I blinked, and suddenly the barn jacket was once again the star of my coat rack. My collection is stocked for spring, but should you need assistance, shop the country-chic edit of barn jackets below.
Shop the Barn Jacket Trend Inspired by Martha Stewart
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.