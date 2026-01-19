Regular polls analyze the popularity of individual members of the Royal Family, and the results are often unpredictable. For instance, it was previously claimed that Prince Philip was "the most popular royal" amongst staff, while Queen Elizabeth was beloved by people around the world throughout her reign. Now, a new poll has crowned the "most popular" member of the Royal Family, and it isn't Princess Kate or Prince Louis.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince William beat his wife to the poll's top spot, with 77 percent of respondents having a positive opinion of the future King. Somewhat unsurprisingly, perhaps, the Princess of Wales came in second, with 74 percent of voters sharing a positive view of the royal.

Per the outlet, "Around three quarters of those polled have a favorable impression of the future King and Queen."

Prince William beat his wife to the poll's top spot, with 77 percent of respondents having a positive opinion of the future King. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In third place, following closely behind Princess Kate, was Princess Anne, with 70 percent of voters viewing her positively. The Princess Royal is regularly praised for her incredible work ethic, and she appears to be well-liked amongst family members and royal fans alike.

King Charles nabbed fourth place, however he experienced a huge drop in votes compared to his predecessors. Just 60 percent of people admitted to having a positive opinion of The King, while 31 perfect of voters claimed to feel negatively about him.

Prince William beat Princess Kate in the latest popularity poll. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie followed The King, with 51 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Queen Camilla ended up in seventh place, with just 42 percent of individuals having warm thoughts about The King's wife. A whopping 45 percent of respondents admitted to disliking The Queen, which has got to hurt a little.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For now, at least, Prince William and Princess Kate remain on top.