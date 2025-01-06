Is Kamala Harris a Secret Kate Middleton Fashion Stan?
No one is immune from channeling the princess's style these days.
When Princess Kate visited Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony with Prince William, Americans went wild for her polished styles during the trip. But one outfit stood out from the rest, with many fans falling in love with a burgundy Roland Mouret trouser suit she rocked with a pale pink pussybow blouse. On Monday, Jan. 6, a very similar outfit showed up on American shores once again—but not on the princess.
I happened to have The Bold and the Beautiful on in the background while I worked (a show I haven't watched since the early 2000s when my mom used to tape it) when CBS interrupted the broadcast to show the results of the presidential election being certified. Imagine my surprise when Vice President Kamala Harris took the mic in a nearly exact recreation of Kate's outfit.
Harris sported what appears to be a maroon and pink version of the tan Chloé suit she wore to the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago last summer. Like she did during her August appearance (and Kate did in Boston), the vice president paired her suit with a tie-neck blouse, this time in pink instead of white.
Like the Princess of Wales, who went on quite the trouser suit bender in 2023, Harris loves sophisticated workwear separates, so it probably shouldn't come as a shock that she looked to Kate's playbook for a bit of suit inspo.
Maroon and pink is a combination I've always loved, especially because it's so unexpected. It's giving Valentine's Day but in a much more subdued way than wearing your classic ruby red.
Obviously, I immediately took a picture of my TV and sent it to my coworkers (and to my royal-watching friends). But it turns out that this isn't even the first time in the past week that Harris has worn a Kate-coded look. As my friend Sharon pointed out, the vice president wore what appears to be the exact same suit—pussybow blouse included—in a forest green shade while swearing in new senators on Jan. 3.
It's—you guessed it—an outfit the Princess of Wales has worn before, although Kate's suit and matching tie-neck blouse hailed from Burberry.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Is Kamala Harris (or at least her stylist) a secret replikater? We might never know, but in the meantime, shop some similar looks, below.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Zendaya Handpicks an All-Time Classic Engagement Manicure
Could she have debuted her diamond any other way?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince William Views This Royal Family Member as a "Brother" and Someone He Can "Always Rely On"
"There's no doubt Wills sees him as the brother he lost."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why the Royal Family's Annual Income Is Increasing by $56 Million in 2025
The royals will receive a whopping $165 million, which critics have called "scandalous."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Seems to be Breaking Tradition With Her 2025 Birthday Plans
The royal is said to be mixing things up for her 43rd birthday.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Paid £200 For a Date With Kate Middleton Before Their Royal Romance, Former Roommate Reveals
A St. Andrews alumna described "a party at a castle" where Will and Kate's connection started.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Working to "Balance Themselves as Parents With Being the Prince and Princess of Wales”
"Everyone is adjusting the dial..."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Decision About Prince George's Future School Is "Pretty Much Sealed"
But a royal expert just predicted an "ideal" option for all *three* Wales kids.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Kate is Being "Careful" Not to "Commit" to Specific 43rd Birthday Plans Amid Cancer Battle
The Princess of Wales will mark her big day on Jan. 9.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Hobby Meghan Markle Shares With Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Revealed in 'With Love, Meghan' Trailer
We're buzzing over this one.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Have a More Normal 2025 in Store—and Could Get "Spoiled" a Bit, Too
Sounds like the Wales kids might be in for some fun this year.
By Kristin Contino Published