Is Kamala Harris a Secret Kate Middleton Fashion Stan?

When Princess Kate visited Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony with Prince William, Americans went wild for her polished styles during the trip. But one outfit stood out from the rest, with many fans falling in love with a burgundy Roland Mouret trouser suit she rocked with a pale pink pussybow blouse. On Monday, Jan. 6, a very similar outfit showed up on American shores once again—but not on the princess.

I happened to have The Bold and the Beautiful on in the background while I worked (a show I haven't watched since the early 2000s when my mom used to tape it) when CBS interrupted the broadcast to show the results of the presidential election being certified. Imagine my surprise when Vice President Kamala Harris took the mic in a nearly exact recreation of Kate's outfit.

Harris sported what appears to be a maroon and pink version of the tan Chloé suit she wore to the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago last summer. Like she did during her August appearance (and Kate did in Boston), the vice president paired her suit with a tie-neck blouse, this time in pink instead of white.

Like the Princess of Wales, who went on quite the trouser suit bender in 2023, Harris loves sophisticated workwear separates, so it probably shouldn't come as a shock that she looked to Kate's playbook for a bit of suit inspo.

Kamala Harris wearing a maroon suit standing in front of a mic and American flag

Kamala Harris wore a very similar version of Kate's suit to certify Donald Trump's election.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wearing a maroon suit and pink blouse holding flowers walking next to Prince William leaving a building

The Prince and Princess of Wales matched in maroon for their 2022 visit to Boston.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kamala Harris wearing a maroon suit speaking to a group of press photographers and reporters

Harris chose a familiar silhouette on Jan. 6.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maroon and pink is a combination I've always loved, especially because it's so unexpected. It's giving Valentine's Day but in a much more subdued way than wearing your classic ruby red.

Obviously, I immediately took a picture of my TV and sent it to my coworkers (and to my royal-watching friends). But it turns out that this isn't even the first time in the past week that Harris has worn a Kate-coded look. As my friend Sharon pointed out, the vice president wore what appears to be the exact same suit—pussybow blouse included—in a forest green shade while swearing in new senators on Jan. 3.

It's—you guessed it—an outfit the Princess of Wales has worn before, although Kate's suit and matching tie-neck blouse hailed from Burberry.

Is Kamala Harris (or at least her stylist) a secret replikater? We might never know, but in the meantime, shop some similar looks, below.

Kamala Harris wearing a green suit with her arms outstretched in front of a red carpeted room

The vice president wore a green version of her burgundy look on Jan. 3.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wearing a green suit, Prince William wearing a blue suit, Crown Princess Mette-Marit in a red dress and Crown Prince Haakon in a blue suit posing together in a gilded room

The Princess of Wales rocked a forest green suit during a 2023 visit from the future king and queen of Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.

