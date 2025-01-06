Is Kamala Harris a Secret Kate Middleton Fashion Stan?

When Princess Kate visited Boston for the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony with Prince William, Americans went wild for her polished styles during the trip. But one outfit stood out from the rest, with many fans falling in love with a burgundy Roland Mouret trouser suit she rocked with a pale pink pussybow blouse. On Monday, Jan. 6, a very similar outfit showed up on American shores once again—but not on the princess.

I happened to have The Bold and the Beautiful on in the background while I worked (a show I haven't watched since the early 2000s when my mom used to tape it) when CBS interrupted the broadcast to show the results of the presidential election being certified. Imagine my surprise when Vice President Kamala Harris took the mic in a nearly exact recreation of Kate's outfit.

Harris sported what appears to be a maroon and pink version of the tan Chloé suit she wore to the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago last summer. Like she did during her August appearance (and Kate did in Boston), the vice president paired her suit with a tie-neck blouse, this time in pink instead of white.

Like the Princess of Wales, who went on quite the trouser suit bender in 2023, Harris loves sophisticated workwear separates, so it probably shouldn't come as a shock that she looked to Kate's playbook for a bit of suit inspo.

Kamala Harris wore a very similar version of Kate's suit to certify Donald Trump's election. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales matched in maroon for their 2022 visit to Boston. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harris chose a familiar silhouette on Jan. 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maroon and pink is a combination I've always loved, especially because it's so unexpected. It's giving Valentine's Day but in a much more subdued way than wearing your classic ruby red.

Obviously, I immediately took a picture of my TV and sent it to my coworkers (and to my royal-watching friends). But it turns out that this isn't even the first time in the past week that Harris has worn a Kate-coded look. As my friend Sharon pointed out, the vice president wore what appears to be the exact same suit—pussybow blouse included—in a forest green shade while swearing in new senators on Jan. 3.

It's—you guessed it—an outfit the Princess of Wales has worn before, although Kate's suit and matching tie-neck blouse hailed from Burberry.

Is Kamala Harris (or at least her stylist) a secret replikater? We might never know, but in the meantime, shop some similar looks, below.

The vice president wore a green version of her burgundy look on Jan. 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales rocked a forest green suit during a 2023 visit from the future king and queen of Norway, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon. (Image credit: Getty Images)