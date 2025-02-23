What Kate Middleton Really Thinks of Prince William's Beard, According to a Former Employee
The couple's royal aide shared Kate's honest reaction to her husband's facial hair.
Prince William's beard received almost unanimous praise from royal fans upon its debut in 2024. While Princess Charlotte burst into tears after seeing her dad's new facial hair, Kate Middleton reportedly had a very different reaction.
In a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the Prince and Princess of Wales's former royal aide, Jason Knauf, discussed Kate's reaction to William's new beard. "If she didn't like it, it wouldn't be there," Knauf teased (via Hello! magazine). "I could tell you that!"
The Prince and Princess of Wales's former employee also said of William's beard, "I love it. I think it's great." However, the beard apparently isn't up for discussion, with Knauf revealing, "But I've talked to him about it or tried to talk to him about it. He's like, 'It's here. I have a beard. No further conversation.'"
The Prince of Wales's facial hair has even allegedly inspired a new cosmetic surgery trend dubbed "the Prince William effect," with men requesting hair transplants to look more like the royal.
In an October 2024 interview with the Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James suggested that Prince William's decision to grow a beard was related to his wife's improving health following her cancer treatment. "William's recent change of style and his much less cautious-looking and less formal body language seems to indicate both a growing confidence in terms of his stepping up to the throne and maybe an update in his priorities since Kate's and his father's illnesses," James explained.
James indicated that Kate's cancer scare and the extra responsibility William shouldered may have changed the prince's outlook. "Perhaps the key quality being shown with this more relaxed and open body language then is that slow-learned trust," James told the outlet. "So many of the barbs in his life have come from within his own closest family group, and perhaps he finally sees, feels and appreciates the strong support and affection he can enjoy from the public."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Why Princess Charlotte's Birth Announcement Was Almost Thrown Into Chaos
"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Kate Middleton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Secret for So Long
"It was awful, absolutely awful," a former royal aide explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Bella Hadid Lounges in Editor-Favorite Rothy's Loafers
The model just paired Meghan Markle's favorite flats with ripped, wide-leg jeans.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Princess Charlotte's Birth Announcement Was Almost Thrown Into Chaos, According to Kate and William's Former Aide
"It was one of those things, like, heart in mouth until we got to the announcement."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Kept Her Cancer Diagnosis Secret for So Long Because She "Hadn't Told" George, Charlotte, and Louis Yet
"It was awful, absolutely awful," a former royal aide explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Is "Appalled" at the Way Wife Kate Middleton Was Treated After Fashion Statement
"The princess is being encouraged to ignore critics."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Former Royal Aide Says Prince William Will Exude This Quality When He Becomes King
Jason Knauf, who worked for both Prince William and Prince Harry, shared what the Prince of Wales is like behind the scenes.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William's Life Is More "Relaxed" Than His Predecessors When It Comes to This Strict Royal Rule
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that "protocol rules have flexibility."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Once Admitted He Was "Really Bad" at One of His Family's Favorite Activities
We can't all be Kate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Refusing" to Have Her Life "Dictated" by Palace Officials: Report
She's following in Princess Diana's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie's Sisterly Relationship Is "One of the Most Important Partnerships" for the Royals
The royal duo has formed "an unbreakable bond" over the years.
By Kristin Contino Published