Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Might Be Forced to Skip King Charles' Annual Pre-Christmas Lunch
The festive event, which is a star-studded affair, is set to take place at Buckingham Palace.
Every year, royal fans eagerly await the arrival of the Royal Family at the monarch's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. While onlookers are only every given a brief glimpse of attendees' outfits as they arrive at the Palace by car, the annual tradition is a star-studded affair. However, Kate Middleton and Prince William might not attend this year, which will be a huge disappointment to all royal lovers.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Family's pre-Christmas lunch always took place at Buckingham Palace. After a short break, the event resumed in 2022, taking place at Windsor Castle instead, where 2023's celebration was also based. For 2024, King Charles reportedly made the decision to host the annual lunch at Buckingham Palace once more, which could cause problems for the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Kate and William's attendance will reportedly hinge on whether or not they've already traveled to their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk for the holidays, Hello! reported. If they decide to leave their Windsor residence a few days prior to Christmas, then it's likely the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children, will skip Charles' family event.
The annual event is usually well attended, and will likely include the likes of The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.
While attending a military Christmas party for the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment on Dec. 10, Prince William shared his low-key Christmas plans, with a focus on "long walks with the family dog as they spend the festive period in Norfolk," per The Sun.
As for how the royals traditionally celebrate Christmas, there are a plethora of rules that are generally adhered to. Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained, "I can't quite picture the Royal Family sprawled on settees in slippers and slouch pants, guzzling booze and chocolates like the rest of us." She continued, "A certain degree of decorum is still required."
Crucially, the Royal Family's guests are expected to be punctual for the festivities. "You don't just turn up at Sandringham when you feel like it," Bond told the outlet. "Guests should arrive at the time they are expected, not before and not after."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
