Princess Kate's Response to Fan's "Future Queen" Comment Is Going Viral on TikTok
"You'll be waiting an awfully long time!"
Princess Kate is going viral on TikTok thanks to a hilarious response she delivered to a fan way back in 2013.
A TikTok user shared a pertinent video clip of Kate Middleton on the social media platform, and viewers can't get enough of it. In the video footage, the Princess of Wales can be seen greeting fans during an official royal visit to Grimsby in 2013. During the outing, Kate shook hands with one lady, who adoringly told her, "I'm waiting for you to be queen!"
Without missing a beat, Princess Kate responded, "You'll be waiting an awfully long time!"
At the time, Queen Elizabeth was showing no signs of slowing down. As far as Princess Kate was concerned, it would likely be decades before she became Queen alongside her husband, the future King, Prince William.
Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96, which led to Prince William's father, King Charles III, acceding the British throne. The previous year, the Queen's beloved husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021.
Now that King Charles is on the throne, Prince William is the heir apparent. Following Charles' death, William and Kate will become the new King and Queen, respectively.
Multiple reports have already suggested that Princess Kate carries herself like a future Queen. Meanwhile, renowned BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine, "I think you have to be quite tough to survive—and thrive—in the Royal Family." Bond continued, "But Catherine has the advantage of knowing that she will one day be the most senior woman in the family, and indeed in the land. And so she has a right to make her views known about how the institution of monarchy is going to proceed in the years and decades to come."
As Princess Kate is preparing to be Queen one day, the role no longer feels as far off as it did in 2013. Following suggestions Kate is very similar to Queen Elizabeth in many ways, it seems likely that the Princess of Wales will handle any new role with aplomb.
