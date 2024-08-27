Queen Elizabeth Didn't Make It to Prince Philip's Bedside Before He Died
"He died before the Queen could be called."
Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. At the time, Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement that Philip had passed away at Windsor Castle. However, a royal author has offered further insight into the former Duke of Edinburgh's death, tragically sharing that the Queen likely missed her husband's final moments.
Writing in his book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, author Gyles Brandreth explained (via the Mirror), "The Queen was reported to have been at her husband's bedside when he died on the morning of April 9, 2021." He continued, "In fact, I don't believe she was."
Brandreth, who was reportedly close to both Prince Philip and the Queen, wrote, "The Duke of Edinburgh had been in a hospital bed, set up in his dressing room at Windsor Castle. That morning, he went to the bathroom, helped by a nurse."
According to Brandreth, Philip's death occurred relatively quickly, which didn't leave time for Queen Elizabeth to see her husband before he passed away. "When he came back, he said he felt a little faint and wanted help getting back into bed," the author wrote. "The nurse called the Duke's valet and the Queen's page, Paul Whybrew, for help—and he died before the Queen could be called."
Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth was asleep in a separate room at the time of Philip's death. "The Queen wasn't yet up," Brandreth wrote. "And she wasn't called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead."
Weeks before his death, Prince Philip underwent surgery to treat a pre-existing heart condition. The former Duke of Edinburgh was discharged on March 16, 2021, having spent 28 days in hospital.
After Prince Philip's death was announced, tributes poured in from people around the world. Writing on X, Barack Obama said of the royal, "Through his extraordinary example, His Royal Highness Prince Philip proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness—all in service of something greater. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family, and the British people."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
