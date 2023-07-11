“She’s Steel in a Velvet Glove”: Royal Expert Calls Princess Kate the Royal Family’s Greatest Asset

In her 12 years as a working member of the royal family, Princess Kate’s confidence has grown exponentially and she has learned to master the delicate art of soft power, a royal expert said. Next in line to be queen, Kate is one of the most popular—if not the most popular—working royal, and it’s because she is capable of “being strong and making her opinion count, but at the same time being charming and gentle,” The Mirror reports, comparing her to the beloved Queen Mother, who became the nation’s grandmother before her death in 2002 at 101 years old.

“People always used to describe the Queen Mother as ‘steel in a velvet glove,’” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK . “She was always charming, gentle, and much admired. But she was also the strength behind her husband, George VI, and at the Palace her opinion counted. I think Kate has some of those same qualities.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, said of Kate “she has learned the craft of being a royal over a number of years and earned her place as a senior member of the family. Gradually, she has also earned the respect of the public and, I believe, the rest of the family. We look at her now not just as William’s wife, but as our future Queen.”

(Image credit: Getty)

As was outlined in the updated version of Valentine Low’s book Courtiers, Kate was the force responsible for the inclusion of the “recollections may vary” line in the Palace statement in response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Certain that “history will judge this statement,” a source told Low of the Princess of Wales “She does not get as much credit as she should because she is so subtle about it. She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path, and I am going to be the Queen one day.’”

(Image credit: Getty)

Bond said she wasn’t surprised at Kate’s role in the Palace’s statement: “She knew that the family’s reputation was on the line and, along with William, she wasn’t prepared simply to stand by and let that reputation be trashed,” she said. “I think people will admire her for resisting the age-old strategy of ignoring criticism, however damaging it can be.”