Princess Kate and Meghan Markle Both Share Sweet Kissing Photos to Mark Valentine's Day in Royal First

Valentine's Day has never been a holiday the Royal Family really "acknowledged," as Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, told Marie Claire in a new interview. However, things have certainly changed in 2025, with both the Waleses and Sussexes publicly marking the holiday on Friday, Feb. 14.

Prince William and Princess Kate—who typically aren't big on PDA— have never shared an official social media post in honor of the holiday, but for 2025, they broke tradition with an adorable snapshot.

Captioned with a simple red heart emoji, the post featured a photo of the couple—dressed in sneakers and laid-back blue outfits—sitting on a picnic blanket in the woods as William planted a kiss on Kate's cheek.

The photo is especially significant, as the sweet image was snapped during the shoot the Wales family took part in for Princess Kate's September 2024 cancer update video.

In the video, the Waleses expressed plenty of hugs and kisses, and at the time, the Daily Mail's Sarah Vine wrote that seeing them show this affection felt "as unexpected as it is unfamiliar," pointing out that William and Kate were “presenting themselves not only as royals, parents—but also as sweethearts.”

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex—who returned to Instagram on Jan. 1—shared her own post in honor of the holiday. In the casual black-and-white photo, the duke and duchess sit at an outdoor dinner table surrounded by food and wine as they share a kiss.

"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families," the duchess wrote. "Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

She signed off the post with "#lovewins As ever, M."

The duchess—who headed back to California early from the 2025 Invictus Games—also shared a peek at how she's enjoying her time at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet earlier this week. In a post on her Instagram Story, she revealed the sweet treats she brought her kids back from Canada, also giving fans a look at her beautiful backyard.