Meghan Markle Gives Fans a Peek at the Gifts She Brought Back for Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie From Invictus Games

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might have stayed home during the 2025 Invictus Games, but mom Meghan Markle made sure to bring them home "a taste of Canada."

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of the gifts she brought back for Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, in a photo on her Instagram Story Feb. 12—and gave fans a look at the Sussex family's lush backyard in the process. The duchess—who flew home from Vancouver to be with her kids on Feb. 11—captioned the picture, "A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home!"

The snapshot revealed a wooden cutting board covered with a variety of treats, including an Invictus Games logo macaron and chocolate, some coconut balls and what appears to be white chocolate fudge in the shape of a mountain. Of course, no trip to Canada would be complete without a visit to Tim Hortons, and a box of its Timbits (Canada's answer to Dunkin' Munchkins) sat on the tray.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of the treats she brought back for her kids from Canada on Feb. 12. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cheered athletes on in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada this week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry smiled as he received the custom jerseys for his kids at a wheelchair basketball game on Feb. 9. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the sweet treats, two green jerseys reading "Archie" and "Lilibet" sat folded on the counter. The custom gifts were given to the couple from Team Nigeria during a USA vs Nigeria wheelchair basketball game on Feb. 9, and the Duke of Sussex posed with the shirts in a sweet photo.

Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told People that the duchess was especially thrilled about the gifts. "We did one for him and one for M and for the kids," he told the outlet. "They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited."

Along with revealing the presents Archie and Lili received, the photo revealed a view of the Sussexes' backyard—which features white arches, a wooden patio set and plenty of greenery.

Expect more inside glimpses at the Duchess of Sussex's world when her new Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, debuts next month.