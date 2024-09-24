Princess Kate and Prince William's Rare PDA Called "A Tacit But Highly Effective Rebuttal" In Wake of Affair Rumors
"They are presenting themselves not only as royals, parents—but also as sweethearts."
Royals might not be known for their public displays of affection, but Prince William and Kate Middleton showed an unusually intimate side of their life in her recent cancer update video. And although the touching post served as an announcement that the princess had completed chemotherapy, one royal writer says the couple's loved-up behavior also sent an important message.
"There is also a strong sense here that this is not just about the Waleses as a family—but William and Kate as a couple," the Daily Mail's Sarah Vine wrote of the video.
In the clip, the Princess of Wales cuddles on a beach blanket with her husband and in one scene the Prince of Wales even plants a kiss on his wife as a shocked Princess Charlotte hilariously looks on.
“Here we see a little of that love expressed physically in a way that is as unexpected as it is unfamiliar,” Vine wrote, noting the couple is “presenting themselves not only as royals, parents – but also as sweethearts.”
And although you don't often see them hold hands or hug in public, "that does not mean they don't love each other deeply," the reporter added.
Prince William has faced rumors that he had an affair with the couple’s friend Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, since 2019. Vine wrote that the couple’s sweet moments in the film served as “a tacit but highly effective rebuttal of the rumors, largely put about on social media, that have dogged them in recent years.”
PDA aside, the video also showed fans some tender moments between the couple’s children, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hugging their parents and romping through the beach and forest together. Even the couple’s mysterious dog, Orla, and Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, joined in the fun, proving the Waleses truly wanted to give a picture of their family life.
As for Hanbury, the Princess of Wales is said to have reconnected with her friend last summer after all of the awkwardness in their social circle—proving that everyone has (hopefully) moved on from the drama.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
