Why Meghan Markle Left the Invictus Games Early
The Duke of Sussex will be flying solo for the rest of the week.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been highlighting the spirit of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women during the 2025 Invictus Games this week. And while fans might be wondering why the Duchess of Sussex departed Vancouver on Feb. 11, there's a good reason why she headed back to California before the games were over.
The duchess—who shares Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with Prince Harry—returned home to be with her children, who stayed back in Montecito during the games.
Marie Claire understands the Duchess of Sussex's schedule was always planned for her to leave the games early, while Prince Harry will remain in Canada through the entirety of the competition, which conclude on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Meghan and Harry officially opened the 2025 Invictus Games on Feb. 8, with the duchess referencing their "very sweet, excited children, who will cheer you on from California" while introducing Prince Harry.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept their children out of the spotlight while growing up in California, with Hello! royal editor Emily Nash pointing out that Archie and Lilibet "are able to live a much more private life than their cousins" in the U.K. during an episode of the mag's "A Right Royal Podcast."
As for their attendance at the Invictus Games, Nash added, "I don't see why they would put them in that arena at this point."
Before flying home to California, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a number of engagements with Invictus athletes and their families, and even tried her hand at snow tubing (with a little encouragement from Prince Harry). The next games are scheduled for 2027 in Birmingham, England, but until then, Prince Harry—who founded the Invictus Games and also serves as its foundation's founding patron—will be cheering on the athletes in Canada.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
