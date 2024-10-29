King Charles' Medical Team Is Reportedly Worried He Skipped Cancer Treatment During Royal Tour

"No-one [is] certain how his body has coped."

King Charles recently completed a royal tour of Australia and Samoa alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. For the international trip, Charles was required to pause his cancer treatment, although he reportedly traveled with two doctors. Now, a new report suggests that the King's medical team is worried that the monarch went without treatment for almost two weeks.

"[T]here's concern among the King's medical team after an anonymous palace briefing that he will be returning to a full programme of overseas tours in 2025," the Daily Mail reported.

The article further explained, "Having skipped his cancer treatment regime to make the latest tour—and with no one certain how his body has coped—it was planned that he would take time off on his return, allowing him to recover and for doctors to carry out a full assessment of his wellbeing."

Instead of taking any time off, King Charles appears to have launched right into making plans for 2025.

King Charles and Queen Camilla in Apia, Samoa.

During their royal tour of Samoa, King Charles referenced his mortality in an emotional speech. While attending a traditional Ava ceremony, which was held in the village of Siumu, Charles told attendees, "I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you."

He continued, "We shall take away with us, I promise you, very special memories of our time here. We thank you for our wonderful gifts."

The village's chief responded, telling Charles (via the Daily Mail), "Your papa Prince Philip was here, so were your brothers. So thank you for making the time. Your royal visit has lifted our house."

King Charles shared his cancer diagnosis with the world in February. In September, Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, shared a rare update on the King's health, revealing that Charles' "doctor says the treatment is going well," per the Express.

Contributing Editor

