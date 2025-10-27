The "Common Ground" That Has "United" Princess Kate and Prince Harry—and How It Relates to "Disconnection"—According to a Royal Expert
"It is valid and impactful."
Princess Kate and Prince Harry appeared to have a close friendship, with the pair formerly conducting royal events alongside Prince William. Now, a royal expert has suggested that Kate and Harry are "united" when it comes to one particular goal, finding "common ground" in the topic.
In a new interview, former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, referenced Kate Middleton's recent essay about the "epidemic of disconnection" caused by screens, as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's call to ban "superintelligent" AI. As Bond told the Mirror, "All three, Charles, William, and Harry are becoming more vocal about the dangers of social media."
Bond continued, "And I think they are voicing the concerns of so many of us. It is a valid and impactful use of their platforms."
As well as suggesting that the royals are all "united" in their message regarding the dangers of social media and AI, Bond claimed that a "reconciliation" might not happen immediately.
"Hopefully that is still quietly bubbling on behind the scenes, which is exactly where it must remain if there is to be any hope of seeing them together again," Bond explained. "I do think The King has enough on his plate at the moment with the Andrew crisis and his work as sovereign, there can't be much room left in his head."
Referring to King Charles's meeting with Pope Leo XIV, Bond also noted, "Perhaps, though, as he prayed at the Vatican with the Pope, both of his sons—whom he once begged to 'not make my final years a misery'—might well have been in his thoughts and prayers."
Hopefully, the Royal Family's "united" approach to the dangers of social media will aid in any future "reconciliation."
