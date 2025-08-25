Princess Charlotte Can't Stop, Won't Stop Wearing Her Favorite Polka-Dot Dress as She Joins Royal Family at Balmoral

Prince William with his arm around Princess Charlotte; Pippa Middleton standing next to Princess Charlotte and smiling at Wimbledon
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When it comes to style, Princess Charlotte is following in her mom's footsteps. Princess Kate can't resist a royal re-wear, often repeating her signature suits, coat dresses and dotted midis. But even at 10 years old, Princess Charlotte has developed her own adorable tween style—and there's one outfit that reigns supreme these days. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended church on the Balmoral estate on Sunday, August 24, and Princess Charlotte was spotted riding in the backseat of her family's car while wearing a very familiar outfit.

Charlotte debuted her navy dotted Guess dress at the Wimbledon men's final in 2024, going on to wear the same dress with a white cardigan a year later during a daddy/daughter date at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final. She turned to the polka dot style for a third time during her Balmoral break, pairing the ruffled-sleeve dress with the same white cardigan to ward off the Scottish chill.

The pre-teen princess is right on trend with her love for polka dots, and like Princess Kate and Princess Eugenie, women around the world couldn't get enough of spotty dresses this summer—especially at Royal Ascot.

Princess Charlotte riding in the backseat of a car with Prince William driving

Princess Charlotte is seen riding to church with Prince William on August 24.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Princess Charlotte with their hands on their faces at a soccer match

The pre-teen wore the same dotted dress to the women's 2025 Euro final in July.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate standing up clapping at Wimbledon

Charlotte first wore the dress when she joined mom Princess Kate and aunt Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon in 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton riding in a car with a brown hat and light blonde hair

Princess Kate surprised fans with a much lighter hair color on August 24.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As for the Princess of Wales, she might be a polka dot aficionado, too, but she wore an autumnal maroon look—and showed off a very summery new hair color—as she rode next to Prince William on their way to church.

Princess Kate's brunette hair looked noticeably lighter than the bronde shade she's been seen wearing in recent months, and she topped her sun-kissed strands with a brown Lock & Co hat she's worn previously and the same checked burgundy Blazé Milano coat she wore twice this winter, including to her first public engagement of 2025 at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

With the Wales children scheduled to return to school on Sept. 3, the family is soaking up the last days of summer vacation—and come September, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a major event to prepare for as Donald and Melania Trump will be heading to Windsor Castle for an official state visit.

