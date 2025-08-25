Princess Charlotte Can't Stop, Won't Stop Wearing Her Favorite Polka-Dot Dress as She Joins Royal Family at Balmoral
The pre-teen wore the ruffled style for the third time over the weekend.
When it comes to style, Princess Charlotte is following in her mom's footsteps. Princess Kate can't resist a royal re-wear, often repeating her signature suits, coat dresses and dotted midis. But even at 10 years old, Princess Charlotte has developed her own adorable tween style—and there's one outfit that reigns supreme these days. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended church on the Balmoral estate on Sunday, August 24, and Princess Charlotte was spotted riding in the backseat of her family's car while wearing a very familiar outfit.
Charlotte debuted her navy dotted Guess dress at the Wimbledon men's final in 2024, going on to wear the same dress with a white cardigan a year later during a daddy/daughter date at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Final. She turned to the polka dot style for a third time during her Balmoral break, pairing the ruffled-sleeve dress with the same white cardigan to ward off the Scottish chill.
The pre-teen princess is right on trend with her love for polka dots, and like Princess Kate and Princess Eugenie, women around the world couldn't get enough of spotty dresses this summer—especially at Royal Ascot.
As for the Princess of Wales, she might be a polka dot aficionado, too, but she wore an autumnal maroon look—and showed off a very summery new hair color—as she rode next to Prince William on their way to church.
Princess Kate's brunette hair looked noticeably lighter than the bronde shade she's been seen wearing in recent months, and she topped her sun-kissed strands with a brown Lock & Co hat she's worn previously and the same checked burgundy Blazé Milano coat she wore twice this winter, including to her first public engagement of 2025 at the Royal Marsden Hospital.
With the Wales children scheduled to return to school on Sept. 3, the family is soaking up the last days of summer vacation—and come September, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a major event to prepare for as Donald and Melania Trump will be heading to Windsor Castle for an official state visit.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.