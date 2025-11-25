The United States will be celebrating its 250th birthday with a range of commemorations in 2026, and along with King Charles and Queen Camilla being invited for an official state visit, a source has told Page Six that Prince William and Princess Kate are also going to be in the mix.

Quoting a "source in the know," the outlet reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are allegedly set to head to the United States in July 2026 to mark the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Representatives for the Royal Family haven't confirmed the potential trips just yet, but as previously reported by the Sun , King Charles and Queen Camilla have received an invitation to the White House in April.

"We’re hoping all the senior royals will come over," the insider said. "This is going to be a huge year for both the U.S. and the U.K." As for whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also be taking part in the commemorations, the source says that seems unlikely.

Prince William is pictured with Donald Trump during the U.S. state visit to Windsor Castle in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate and The King are pictured with Donald Trump during the U.S. state visit to Windsor Castle in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t working royals, so they will not be invited to any celebrations," the source claimed. "Any invitation would have to come at the behest of the Royal Family themselves."

King Charles and Queen Camilla's "lavish state visit" is being called a "major moment" in the anniversary celebrations, but the Sun reported that the trip depends on the monarch's health at the time.

The outlet noted that The King "will be monitored closely in the weeks leading up to the planned trans-atlantic trip," as Charles is continuing to receive treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.