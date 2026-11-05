While The Queen would ordinarily attend the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey—currently in its 98th year—she wasn't able to complete the engagement in 2026.
"Queen Camilla would usually attend; however, she is taking some rest days after arriving from a busy royal tour in the Caribbean," the Express reported. "Their Majesties only flew back to the U.K. yesterday [November 4]."
According to the outlet, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, was able to stand in for Queen Camilla at the Field of Remembrance while King Charles's wife "recovers" from her "grueling trip" abroad.
It's been widely reported that Camilla dislikes flying and that traveling from the U.K. to the Caribbean would likely take a toll of her. As a result, her decision to take "some rest days" after flying home makes even more sense.
The Field of Remembrance has taken place since 1928 and provides an opportunity for attendees to pay tribute to members of the armed forces who have died.
As the official website noted, "Your tributes ensure their sacrifices are remembered and that those living with the impact of service are never forgotten."
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Although Queen Camilla was replaced at the Field of Remembrance, she will likely be in attendance at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday.