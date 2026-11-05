An Unexpected Royal Relative Just Covered for Queen Camilla Who "Is Taking Some Rest Days" After a "Grueling Trip" With King Charles

Luckily, a royal replacement was able to take The Queen's place.

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Queen Camilla wearing a paisley green and white dress on the royal tour with King Charles
(Image credit: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images/Ben Stansall - Pool / Getty Images)
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Queen Camilla and King Charles just wrapped up their royal tour of the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbuda, and Guyana. According to a new report, Queen Camilla is skipping one royal engagement and being replaced with an unexpected royal relative instead.

While The Queen would ordinarily attend the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey—currently in its 98th year—she wasn't able to complete the engagement in 2026.

"Queen Camilla would usually attend; however, she is taking some rest days after arriving from a busy royal tour in the Caribbean," the Express reported. "Their Majesties only flew back to the U.K. yesterday [November 4]."

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According to the outlet, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, was able to stand in for Queen Camilla at the Field of Remembrance while King Charles's wife "recovers" from her "grueling trip" abroad.

It's been widely reported that Camilla dislikes flying and that traveling from the U.K. to the Caribbean would likely take a toll of her. As a result, her decision to take "some rest days" after flying home makes even more sense.

Queen Camilla wearing a paisley green and white dress on the royal tour with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla have just returned from their royal tour.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

The Field of Remembrance has taken place since 1928 and provides an opportunity for attendees to pay tribute to members of the armed forces who have died.

Queen Camilla wearing a paisley green and white dress on the royal tour with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla visiting Agave Gardens at the Antigua Barbuda Horticultural Society on November 2, 2026.

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes - Pool / Getty Images)

As the official website noted, "Your tributes ensure their sacrifices are remembered and that those living with the impact of service are never forgotten."

Queen Camilla wearing a paisley green and white dress on the royal tour with King Charles

Queen Camilla is resting following her royal tour with King Charles.

(Image credit: Ben Stansall - Pool / Getty Images)

Although Queen Camilla was replaced at the Field of Remembrance, she will likely be in attendance at the Cenotaph in London on Remembrance Sunday.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.