King Charles Was Angry The Sussexes' Netflix Series Overshadowed His Charitable Act, New Book Claims

King Charles apparently felt for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the time their Netflix series was being released in December 2022—until the press were more interested in that than in his latest charitable act.
According to Us Weekly, royal author and Sussex ally Omid Scobie writes in his new book Endgame that the King was actually fine with the first three episodes, and didn't want to hear any ill about his son and daughter-in-law. He even requested a "wall of silence" from his entourage, apparently.
However, at around that time, Charles had made a large donation to The Felix Project, a charity that collects surplus food from various suppliers to distribute to those in need. But because of Harry & Meghan, this donation received almost no press coverage.
While I totally understand that, as the monarch, Charles need to make sure he's seen in a good light, I still feel like as long as his money was going to good use, it shouldn't matter so much whether people knew about it. Anyway, that's all I'll say about that.
It seems like the King's resentment towards the Sussexes grew after that, given that he then reportedly evicted them from their English home of Frogmore Cottage the day after Harry's memoir Spare was published.
These days, however, it sounds like things are on the up for the King's relationship with his youngest son and his wife.
Harry called Charles on his 75th birthday, and the call has been described as a "turning point" for their relationship.
Meanwhile, Meghan and Charles have reportedly been texting a little, too!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
