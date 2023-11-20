King Charles and Meghan Markle Are in Touch Via Text, Royal Author Shares

As rumors of familial strife continue for the royal family—specifically between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and other members of the family like King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales—royal author Omid Scobie said that Meghan and Charles are texting (or at least a representative of Charles’) and that lines of communication are open between the two.

Though Charles is famously known for not carrying a cell phone, it seems Meghan is corresponding with someone on Charles’ team, who is then relaying messages to him. The texts mostly are about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the two children of Harry and Meghan and two of Charles’ five grandchildren. Meghan often sends photos of the kids for their grandfather to see, The Daily Express reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scobie said he was “surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they’re not directly to him.” Scobie said this exchange shows “there is a willingness there” from Meghan to have her kids share a close bond with their grandfather, though he’s an ocean away.

Harry seems to have accepted that his father is who he is when it comes to communication, and that it might not ever be to the level he wants it to be. “With Harry, there’s a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is,” Scobie said. “He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk, it is often [Harry] reaching out.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry and Meghan reportedly wished the King a happy 75th birthday last Tuesday, and Charles is said to have had a “friendly and cordial” conversation with his son and daughter-in-law, despite a busy schedule of engagements that day. A source said of the communication that Charles was “not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday."

It has also been reported that Harry and Meghan gave the King a special video message from Archie and Lili wishing their grandfather a happy birthday.