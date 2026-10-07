King Charles and Queen Camilla Are in Mourning After The Family's Beloved Doctor Was Murdered in Her Sandringham Area Home

Members of the Sandringham community are in shock after a “hugely experienced and much-loved” family doctor who treated the senior royals was found dead in her home. According to the Sun, Hannah Terry, 45, was reportedly murdered by her husband, Mark Cain, as they hosted a children’s sleepover over the weekend.
Terry was part of the pool of doctors who treated members of the Royal Family when they visited the Sandringham estate, and per the media outlet, “was believed to have treated senior royals, including Queen Camilla.”
Cain was charged with murder after Terry was found dead at 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning in their home in Dersingham, England, an upscale village located on the edge of King Charles's private estate. Cain appeared in court on October 7 and remains in custody.
The mother of three worked at Grimston Medical Centre in King’s Lynn, where members of the Royal Family routinely seek out medical treatment. Per the the clinic's Facebook page, it was closed Monday “due to extremely difficult circumstances affecting our practice team."
King Charles and Queen Camilla were made aware of Terry's death, and tributes to the beloved doctor have poured in from patients and members of the local community.
Clinical administrator Julie-Ann Rayner told the Sun: “I had the pleasure of working with her for a few years. She was an amazing doctor and an amazing person, really wonderful, really warm-hearted, she really cared about her family."
“It’s incredibly sad what’s happened, everybody’s completely shocked," she added. “I can’t stop thinking about her boys and what they must be going through.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.