Queen Camilla Shares the Spooky Encounter That Made Her "Hair Stand on End" at a Royal Residence

In the 2018 documentary The Real Camilla, the now-Queen reflected on a terrifying visit to Dumfries House, a building that was constructed in the 1750s and serves as the headquarters for The King’s Foundation. The home needed extensive renovations when King Charles purchased it in 2007, and Camilla said that she got an "eerie" feeling when she first visited.
"There was definitely a ghost—without a shadow of a doubt. I remember the first time I walked up the steps, got into the hall and I thought, 'I can't go any further.' I literally froze,” Queen Camilla recalled. “If my hair could stand on end, it would have done.”
Camilla was so rattled by the moment that she refused to come back to Dumfries House, admitting, “I remember leaving and thinking, ‘I don't want to come back here again,’ and I didn't for a few years."
Once the renovations were completed, The Queen did return, and she shared, "Whatever was there had disappeared. The whole thing seemed to be smiling again."
Paranormal historian Richard Felix appeared on Hello! magazine’s “A Right Royal Podcast” in 2023 to dish on royal ghosts, explaining that Dumfries House is rumored to be haunted by the Marquess of Bute.
"I speak to [a number of people who] ring me and say, ‘We bought this house and everything was fine until we started doing some work on the house,’” Felix shared. “A prime example of that is Dumfries House.”
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Queen Camilla isn't the only royal who has experienced a frightful spirit. "Prince Charles was apparently terrified at Sandringham when he was again in the library at Sandringham, he and a footman were in there and followed around the library by a ghost!" Felix shared.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.