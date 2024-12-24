So Many Royals Come to Christmas at Sandringham That a Princess Once Had to Sleep in a "Caravan"
The definition of no room at the inn.
Like many families around the world, the British royals have a packed house during the Christmas season. Prince William recently shared that 45 people were coming to the Sandringham estate for the holidays this year, and even more relatives were added to the guest list after his admission. Space is at such a premium, in fact, that one year, The Queen's own daughter had to seek alternative sleeping arrangements.
Sandringham House, located in the Norfolk countryside, was described by Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward as “small by royal standards" in a recent interview with OK! magazine. While the estate boasts numerous cottages on its approximately 20,000 acres of property, the main house has 29 bedrooms—which sounds like a lot until you have close to 50 people coming for Christmas.
“Guests often have to stay in vacated servants’ quarters or cottages in the grounds. But if The King beckons, people go, so it’s up to him," Seward said. It's so tight at Sandringham that no-nonsense Princess Anne once took matters into her own hands.
"One year, there were so many people, Princess Anne pitched up with a caravan that she used at horse shows and she stayed in that," the royal editor revealed. Classic Anne behavior at its best.
Some royals, like Prince William and Princess Kate, are lucky enough to have their own place to stay; the Prince and Princess of Wales were gifted Anmer Hall, a gorgeous country house on the Sandringham estate, by the late Queen Elizabeth.
Once everyone is settled in there's a full regime of merriment including presents to open on Christmas Eve and a rather posh buffet dinner. It's an experience Princess Diana once called "terrifying and so disappointing." However, it seems like the schedule has loosened up at least a little bit under King Charles's rule.
“The schedule still exists and it’s really quite exhausting,” author Robert Hardman told OK! “One minute you’re doing one thing, then you have to change for drinks, then get changed again for dinner. There’s a lot going on and formality and routine is part of that. But it’s not the military-style operation that Prince Philip oversaw."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The royal biographer continued, "Back then, if you weren’t where you were supposed to be at the correct time, there was trouble! The King is less rigid so there’s more fluidity with timings."
With another full house this year (minus Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson), it sounds like Anne might have to keep that caravan at the ready.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone Meet for Girl Dinner in Matching Chanel Hobo Bags
The girls were girling in coordinating looks at Via Carota in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Is Jennifer Lopez's Red-Hot Christmas Dress on the Naughty or Nice List?
Either way, it's a holiday slay.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Has Been Blake Lively’s “Rock” and Is “Very Proud of Her” Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Ordeal
"They have such a special relationship."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Charlotte Has a Signature Christmas Hairdo and It's Seriously Adorable
This tween has mastered holiday style.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Is "Sad" Sarah Ferguson Canceled Sandringham Christmas Plans After "Many Years in Exile"
"This will be a blow for Fergie."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Sophie Showcased Their Special Connection With a Sweet Kiss at the Christmas Carol Concert
The Princess of Wales kept her "royal sister" close throughout the festive event.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Prince Andrew Reportedly "Can't Bring Himself" to Walk Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Upon her death, the late Queen entrusted her two corgis, Muick and Sandy, to Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles is Breaking a Major Royal Tradition for Christmas 2024 Amid Cancer Battle
It's time to mix things up.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
There's at Least Two More Members of the Royal Family Who Won't Join in Their Traditional Christmas Walk This Year
Fingers crossed for 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Might Have an Awkward Christmas as His "Secret" Sister, With Whom He Had "Fights," Is Set to Attend
"She would fire back at William, 'Your father has ruined my life.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Royal Fans Deciphered Prince Louis’ One-Word Reaction to a Letter from Santa in a Viral Clip
He was in AWE during this moment from 2023's Together at Christmas concert.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published