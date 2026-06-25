Queen Camilla Plans to Avoid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on U.K. Visit, Per Report

Queen Camilla doesn’t appear to be making room in her calendar for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming visit to the U.K. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are crossing the pond next month to begin the one-year countdown until the 2027 Invictus Games. King Charles might be meeting with his son but it’s unlikely he’ll be accompanied by The Queen.

Camilla is “steering well clear” of the couple during the visit. According to the Daily Express, she is “not going to be around when they arrive.”

The Queen and Harry were never believed to be close. However, they remained civil when she married into the Royal Family in 2005. The tone publicly shifted after Prince Harry bared his true feelings on paper. In his 2023 memoir Spare, he opened about their complicated relationship, even revealing he and Prince William initially begged their father not to marry her.

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Queen Camilla and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Times, Camilla still holds animosity for his public revelations. The Queen is “deliberately avoiding them” and has reportedly made plans to stay at her Ray Mill house in Gloucestershire during their time in the country. She is “unlikely to get involved” in any meetings with the couple, according to a source.

Queen Camilla doesn’t appear to be the only one keeping a distance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their return to the U.K. Prince William and Princess Kate are also “incredibly unlikely” to meet with Harry.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

King Charles seems to be the only working royal open to the idea of a reunion. Dan Wakeford, the founder of Celebrity Intelligence, told Fox News, "The King is the door that might open.”

Prince Harry has expressed a desire for reconciliation. The expert said, “Harry reportedly wants Charles to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, and he's been pushing for that. And I think that will likely happen from talking to folks in and around this."