Ahead of Their Reported Peace Talks, King Charles Has Made One Demand of Prince Harry

Marie Claire reported yesterday that King Charles is expected to take a meeting with younger son Prince Harry on September 17—two days after Harry turns 39. Harry will be en route to California from the Invictus Games in Germany; Charles will be in between his end-of-summer holiday at Balmoral in Scotland and a planned trip to France with wife Queen Camilla that begins on September 20.
This will be the first time the two have seen one another since Charles’ Coronation on May 6, and thought to be the first time the two have had a private meeting since the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, this past January.
Ahead of what The Mirror is billing as the “peace talks” between father and son, the king has one apparent demand: no more discussing private family matters publicly. “The King loves his son very much, but he has been mortally wounded by what he has done,” a source told OK. “He will always be there for him but draws the line at public slanging matches. If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward.”
After the release of Spare and their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, discussing matters other than the royal family shouldn’t be a problem; Marie Claire reported recently that the Sussexes are done producing content about themselves because “there is nothing left to say.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
