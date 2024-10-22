King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Recreated Meghan and Harry's Famous Sydney Opera House Photo

Queen Camilla and King Charles walk down the steps at Sydney Opera House, which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did in 2018
(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images/Paul Edwards - Pool)
Amy Mackelden
King Charles and Queen Camilla recently embarked upon a royal tour of Australia and Samoa. The couple's trip was originally meant to take place over three weeks, but was shortened to 10 days on account of King Charles' cancer treatment.

During their visit to the Sydney Opera House on October 22, the fourth day of their trip, Charles and Camilla channeled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In photos taken on the steps outside of the Sydney Opera House, Charles and Camilla struck a pose reminiscent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry appeared on the same steps on October 16, 2018, during their own royal tour of Australia. The Sussexes' visit to the Sydney Opera House became one of their most memorable moments, which was captured by photographers on the tour.

Charles and Camilla were generally well-received by the general public in Australia, although Aboriginal Australian senator Lidia Thorpe protested the King's presence in Parliament.

Meghan Markle wears a white dress and tan trench coat she descends the Sydney Opera House steps with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the Sydney Opera House steps in October 2018.

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla wears a white dress and King Charles wears a gray suit and sunglasses in Sydney on the Opera House steps

Queen Camilla and King Charles on the Sydney Opera House steps in October 2024.

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images)

Although Charles and Camilla's trip has been extremely busy, the couple have made sure to pace themselves.

Hello! reported, "Their Majesties decided to take a 'rest day' during the high-profile six-day trip, likely to help them adjust to the time difference and recharge their batteries ahead of their busy schedule."

Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said of the trip, "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best."

Charles has already had several lively exchanges with royal fans during the tour. For instance, Charles was asked if he'd be following in his son Prince Harry's footsteps by surfing during his trip to Australia. Charles reportedly replied, via Hello!, "If I was a younger man."

Charles also came face to face with an alpaca at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Contributing Editor

