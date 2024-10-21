During His Royal Tour in Australia, King Charles Reveals One Way He Won't Be Following in Prince Harry's Footsteps

King Charles has been winning over fans (although maybe not some government leaders) during his trip to Australia this week, but on Sunday, Oct. 20, he revealed one thing that isn't on his royal itinerary Down Under.

While Prince Harry shocked Instagram users with his impressive surfing skills last week, don't expect his dad to follow suit. The Duke of Sussex hit the waves at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch in California—as shared in a video by surfing legend Raimana Van Bastolaer on Instagram—and once upon a time, The King might have followed suit.

According to Hello!, a Melbourne man asked Charles “if he would be going to go surfing or swimming on Manly Beach" during his visit to Australia while chatting with The King outside a Sydney church. However, the 75-year-old monarch replied, “if I was a younger man."

During his trip, King Charles also admitted that it was “slightly worrying” to realize his first visit to Australia had been in 1966, when the then-17-year-old Prince Charles studied abroad at Timbertop, a remote campus of Geelong Grammar School in Victoria, Australia.

He seemed to be in a nostalgic mood during the trip, presenting an hourglass speech timer to Parliament “in the spirit of marking the passage of time," per People.

“With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long,” the monarch said.

Despite republican sentiments from many Australian leaders, King Charles and Queen Camilla—who will travel to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting after departing Australia—have attracted huge crowds of flag-waving Australians eager to get a look at the King and Queen.

And although it sounds like surfing isn't on the schedule, perhaps we'll see Charles take his newly learned Samoan dance moves for a test drive.