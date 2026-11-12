Zara Tindall Gets a Heads Start on Holiday Party Glam in a "Crown Jewel" Dress and $16,000 Earrings at Tusk Awards With Prince William

Princess Anne's daughter wore a sparkling Rebecca Vallance creation as she supported her first cousin, the Prince of Wales.

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Zara Tindall posing with Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William headed out for a big night in London on November 11, supporting his African wildlife conservation patronage Tusk at the charity's annual awards. Although Princess Kate hasn't attended the ceremony since 2018, three of William's cousins were on hand for the event, and Zara Tindall brought some festive season sparkle to Raffles London at The OWO.

Professional equestrian Zara traded her breeches and riding boots for a sparkling Rebecca Vallance dress, wearing the designer's aptly named "Crown Jewel" midi dress.

The navy design, which features puffed sleeves, a full skirt and bejeweled collar, delivers some extra bling with three diamante brooches marching down the front in place of buttons.

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Zara Tindall wearing a blue dress next to Emma Thynn, dressed in zebra print

Zara Tindall poses with Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall sitting at a table with her hands on her chin

Zara accessorized with Kiki McDonough jewelry at the event.

(Image credit: Alamy)

To honor Armistice Day, Zara wore a crystal poppy brooch pinned to her dress, adding more sparkle in the form of diamond lace drop earrings by one of Princess Kate's favorite jewelers, Kiki McDonough, and a blue topaz bracelet by the royal warrant holder.

Zara has often worn Rebecca Vallance designs over the years, and the Australian designer told Who magazine last year that she is proud to have support from Zara and her cousin Princess Beatrice.

"I can’t pinpoint exactly how and when these relationships began, but we have been dressing Zara Tindall for quite some time," Vallance said. "We absolutely love working with their teams on beautiful looks for their special occasions and we never take these moments for granted—the continued support from them has been like no other."

Amelia and Eliza Spencer wearing beaded gowns

William's cousins Amelia and Eliza Spencer also attended the Tusk Conservation Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William wearing a tuxedo and red poppy pin

Prince William, patron of African wildlife charity Tusk, attends its annual conservation awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of Prince William's cousins from his mother's side also attended, with Earl Spencer's twin daughters Amelia and Eliza Spencer showing their support for the Prince of Wales at the Tusk Awards.

The sisters both wore shimmering Oscar de la Renta gowns and Chopard diamonds, finishing off their outfits with Roger Vivier pumps.

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.