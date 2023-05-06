Lady Louise Windsor Was a Vision at the Coronation in a Floral Silk Gown

Florals took center stage at King Charles' coronation. Lady Louise Windsor followed Princess Kate's lead (who wore a beautiful flower crown) by continuing the trend. Louise wore a dress from the British luxury brand Suzannah London. The specific style is named Kumiko Iris Silk Dress and retails for $1,675, according to the brand's website.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Louise has captured attention for her fashion choices. We've described her as a "style influencer," thanks to the beautiful outfits she's worn to a variety of royal events. Her parents, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex kept her out of the public eye during her childhood. In a 2016 interview with the BBC, Sophie revealed that her daughter didn't know that her grandmother was the Queen of England.

"Well, for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system," the countess told the outlet. "It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen.' And I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel?' And she said, 'I don't understand.' I don't think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen."

It's safe to say the now 19-year-old royal has come a long way since then.