This Royal Is "Being Drip Fed" an Increased Workload as She's "Grown in Confidence," Says Body Language Expert

Darren Stanton reflects on how one member of the Royal Family will likely "play a more prominent role."

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Princess Anne, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Trooping the Colour
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie has been taking on more overseas tours in recent years, and this week, she visited Bangladesh at the request of the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. Among her many engagements in the country, she visited a refugee camp and met with the Prime Minister’s spouse, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, to discuss shared interests in the welfare, protection and the empowerment of women and girls.

Body language expert Darren Stanton says that during her trip, it’s evident that Duchess Sophie “has grown in confidence,” adding, “Prince Edward and Sophie are being drip fed even more to do royal engagements.”

“She is prepared to be seen as a normal person,” Stanton shares, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino. “There’s a great image of her playing hockey, and another getting her hands dirty with a spade and planting a tree in Bangladesh. These images are to convey that the royals are able to connect with people and I think there is a push to introduce this into the fold.”

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Duchess Sophie wearing a colorful skirt walking through a village in Bangladesh with a group of people

The Duchess of Edinburgh walks through Camp 4 in the Rohingya refugee camp during her trip to Bangladesh.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Duchess Sophie kneeling and waving in front of a group of kids in Bangladesh

Duchess Sophie meets children that live in the refugee camp on November 10.

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who wrapped up her trip to Bangladesh on November 11, has a keen interest in women's issues. She was able to reflect on her visit to the refugee camps in the city of Cox's Bazar, speaking with representatives from the United Nations and other organization about what's being done about the protection, safety and security concerns affecting women and girls.

“Sophie comes across as confident in many ways similar to Princess Anne," Stanton says. "Anne is very forthright and says what she thinks, but doesn’t display signs of insecurity and is great with eye contact. Sophie is great at meeting people, with open palm gestures which shows honesty and authenticity. It is saying that she has nothing to hide."

Duchess Sophie in a green dress posing with women wearing traditional outfits in Bangladesh

The Duchess of Edinburgh poses for a photo with representatives from U.K.-owned apparel company Dewhirst, a major garment manufacturer providing skills, employment and progression opportunities to women and people with disabilities in Bangladesh.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Duchess Sophie bending down to plant a tree

Duchess Sophie plants an olive tree at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training on November 9.

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Duchess of Edinburgh married Prince Edward in 1999, and throughout the years she's taken on more public engagements, especially once her brother-in-law, King Charles took the throne.

“Similar to Princess Kate and Prince William, there has been an evolution with Duchess Sophie with her levels of confidence," Stanton says. "This is going to continue. I think Sophie will be asked to do more and will play a more prominent role in representing the Royal Family in the future.”

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Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.