Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor recently moved into a "shoebox-sized" property on the Sandringham estate. Despite his proximity to King Charles's Sandringham residence, the former prince reportedly shouldn't expect any visits from his brother. Coupled with a major "manure" problem, the ex-Duke of York's move has apparently been far from smooth.

According to GB News, "King Charles has returned to Sandringham with no intentions of seeing his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, sources have claimed." Unfortunately for Andrew, Charles is allegedly keeping his distance, with the outlet claiming, "The King has neither visited nor made contact with his younger brother."

Adding to the potential family drama, "Sources indicate Charles has no intention of seeing Andrew during his time at the estate," GB News reported.

A separate GB News report suggested that Andrew "has been placed under stringent restrictions at Wood Farm, his temporary residence on the Sandringham estate, following his detention last week on suspicion of misconduct in public office."

The publication alleged that, according to anonymous sources, Andrew is "facing tight controls on his daily actions, with claims emerging that he requires both permission and an accompanying chaperone before leaving the estate grounds."

Meanwhile, the former Prince Andrew's love of horseback riding has reportedly "been prohibited," so as to limit the ex-royal's visibility in public spaces.

To make matters even worse, "huge piles of manure" have reportedly been "dumped outside scandal-hit Andrew's Sandringham home," according to the Sun.

The Sun shared, "The ex-prince may have to put up with tons of the foul-smelling sludge placed by staff working just a stone's throw away from his Norfolk property."

One of Andrew's neighbors reportedly told the Daily Mail, "There has been a whiff of scandal around Andrew for a long time, so it is fitting that he should be exposed to the smells of the countryside."

An additional neighbor suggested that King Charles might have intentionally had manure spread next to Andrew's property. "The King owns the estate privately and is ultimately responsible for everything that goes on there, so maybe he is trying to tell him something," the local resident said.

Basically, Andrew's move to Norfolk hasn't been easy, by all accounts.