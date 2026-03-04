Bella Hadid has undergone more hair transformations in the last year than I have in my entire life. Okay, so that's a major exaggeration, but there's no denying that the model and Orebella founder has been experimenting with her tresses more than usual lately. Like when she pulled up to the Cannes Film Festival in France last summer wearing a stunning honey blonde hair color in lieu of the brunette shade she'd previously worn for years. Or even last week, when she was spotted in Milan wearing a new set of curtain bangs along with a slightly darker hair color. Now Hadid is stepping into spring (and Paris Fashion Week) with an all-new look, and imagine my surprise when I realized it's a chic French bob.

Hadid is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, and on March 3, she was spotted taking a casual stroll in between shows wearing straight-leg blue jeans, a plain white tee, a fur-lined cardigan, and brown leather pumps. On first glance, it looks like her hair is neatly tucked into the back of her cardigan, a real technique that's meant to give the illusion of a bob, but it's very possible that she may or may not have actually gone all in and chopped off a few inches in favor of a chin-length, French bob.

Bella Hadid shows off her new bob during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob was, undeniably, the biggest hair trend of 2025 (the streets are saying we're in the middle of a bob-aissance), and as evidenced by Hadid's surprise cut, I doubt the hype will be dying down anytime soon. In fact, bobs are only predicted to get shorter and bolder this spring, and hair pros like Dallas-based hairstylist, Juan Flores, have already seen an uptick in requests for styles like the hydro bob, the micro bob, and even the "Euro bob," which is a name that encompasses, both, the Italian bob and the French bob.

“One of the most popular bob cuts I’m seeing is the ‘French bob,’ a chin-length cut with minimal layers and soft movement,” Flores previously told MC. "It also looks great air-dried, for those trying to use less heat in 2026.”

In addition to being a convenient way to keep the hair off your neck once the weather starts to heat up, bobs are also fairly easy to style, especially if you have the right products and tools on hand. If you're thinking that it's finally time for you to let go of a few inches and get a French bob like Bella Hadid's, read ahead to shop a few items that might come in handy for styling.

