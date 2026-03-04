Demi Lovato Is Making Crimped Hair a Thing Again

I'm here for it.

Danielle Jackson's avatar
By
published
in News
a white woman with dark hair pulled back into a bun wearing a black, strapless dress on a red carpet
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're only a few months into 2026, but I'm already predicting that crimped hair is about to make a major comeback. If you don't believe me, just take a look at Demi Lovato's latest hairstyle.

The It's Not That Deep singer appeared at Taco Bell's Live Más Live event in Los Angeles on March 3, where she kept things casual in blue jeans, a baby pink bodysuit, and a black leather jacket. She also opted for a barely-there makeup look, but the only part of her glam that wasn't casual was her hair. For her last handful of appearances, Lovato has either worn her hair in a slick back bun or in a long, bone-straight style, but this time around she decided to switch things up by wearing early 2000s-style mermaid waves that are giving me flashbacks to the days I spent begging my mom to crimp my hair in the third grade.

a white woman poses on a red carpet in front of a dark background wearing jeans and a black leather jacket

Demi Lovato attends Live Más Live in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If it wasn't already apparent, long, messy waves are having a huge moment this spring. Margot Robbie briefly wore the trend when she stepped out wearing romantic mermaid waves during her Wuthering Heights press tour, but hair experts have also predicted that curly and wavy styles will be trending during winter 2026 and beyond.

The good news is that you don't have to be a professional to get crimped waves on your own at home. Read ahead to shop everything you need to get the look.

Danielle Jackson
Danielle Jackson
Senior Beauty Writer

Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.