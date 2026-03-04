We're only a few months into 2026, but I'm already predicting that crimped hair is about to make a major comeback. If you don't believe me, just take a look at Demi Lovato's latest hairstyle.

The It's Not That Deep singer appeared at Taco Bell's Live Más Live event in Los Angeles on March 3, where she kept things casual in blue jeans, a baby pink bodysuit, and a black leather jacket. She also opted for a barely-there makeup look, but the only part of her glam that wasn't casual was her hair. For her last handful of appearances, Lovato has either worn her hair in a slick back bun or in a long, bone-straight style, but this time around she decided to switch things up by wearing early 2000s-style mermaid waves that are giving me flashbacks to the days I spent begging my mom to crimp my hair in the third grade.

Demi Lovato attends Live Más Live in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it wasn't already apparent, long, messy waves are having a huge moment this spring. Margot Robbie briefly wore the trend when she stepped out wearing romantic mermaid waves during her Wuthering Heights press tour, but hair experts have also predicted that curly and wavy styles will be trending during winter 2026 and beyond.

The good news is that you don't have to be a professional to get crimped waves on your own at home. Read ahead to shop everything you need to get the look.