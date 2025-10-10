Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored for their work in the mental health space at the Project Healthy Minds Gala in NYC on Thursday, October 9, and the couple coordinated in black suits as they made a rare red carpet appearance together. Fresh off her surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week, the Duchess of Sussex looked sleek in head-to-toe Armani—and went bold in a blazer with nothing underneath.

The duchess wore the same black Armani suit she debuted at a 2023 Warrior Fitness Program event in San Diego, giving it a daring update by ditching the black top she wore underneath the jacket for its first outing. She accessorized with more black Armani pieces, carrying the designer's satin La Prima clutch and sporting four-inch-high black velvet pumps.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pictured at the 2025 Project Healthy Minds Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex wore head-to-toe Armani at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex wore her hair in a bouncy ponytail, further accessorizing with a pair of flat diamond studs by Guzema and a chunky gold necklace by one of her favorite brands, Anine Bing.

Harry and Meghan were honored at the gala for their "commitment to mental health support and building a safer, more equitable digital world," per Project Healthy Minds. The couple received the Humanitarians of the Year award at the event, which took place ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The couple received the Humanitarian of the Year Award for their work with mental health. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about online safety and their Archewell Foundation initiative, The Parents' Network—which supports families impacted by online harm—Prince Harry said, "Tonight we're all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing pressing issues of our time."

He added, "This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in the digital age, and we cannot do it without you."

The Duchess of Sussex noted that the movement is only made stronger when parents and families speak out about keeping their kids safe online. "We know that when parents come together, when communities unite, waves are made," she said.

We've seen it happen and we're watching it grow and with your support we'll continue building a safer digital world for all of our children."

During their acceptance speech, the Sussexes also announced a new partnership with The Parents' Network and ParentsTogether, a nonprofit organization that supports families and leads conversations around online safety.