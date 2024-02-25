Meghan Markle Had Dinner with the Executive Producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Production Company, and People Are Talking

Is there another Oprah and Meghan collaboration in the works?

Meghan Markle
published

March 7 is three years to the day that Oprah with Meghan and Harry aired on CBS—the groundbreaking television special that saw Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their lives during their time in the royal family and after. (Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.)

Oprah Winfrey at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Winfrey was a guest at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding

On the cusp of that anniversary, a recent dinner Meghan had in L.A. is stirring speculation that she might be collaborating with Winfrey again. Meghan—wearing gray jeans, a gray sweater, and ballet flats—had sushi at hotspot Asanebo with Terry Woods, the executive producer of Winfrey’s Harpo production company. Woods was behind Winfrey’s Apple TV+ mental health series, The Me You Can’t See, which Harry also collaborated on; Harry wasn’t present for the dinner at Asanebo.

Wood also worked with Winfrey on the Harry and Meghan special, and “the executive producer was reported to be possibly working with the Duchess on a second season of her podcast” after Rebecca Sananes, formerly head of audio at Archewell Audio, the podcasting portion of the couple’s Archewell Productions, left the company in late 2022.

Meghan Markle

Meghan is re-emerging into the podcast space, this time with Lemonada Media

“Their appearance together last night will undoubtedly spark rumors that Meghan and Oprah are planning to team up for a new venture in the coming months,” The Daily Express reports.

It was a busy day for Meghan socially, as earlier that same day, she had lunch at Cipriani Beverly Hills with Clare Waight Keller, the former creative director at Givenchy and also the designer of Meghan’s 2018 wedding dress when she married Harry that May.

Meghan Markle steps out for lunch at Cipriani Beverly Hills

Meghan at Cipriani Beverly Hills

After signing with talent agency William Morris Endeavor—and specifically powerful agent Ari Emanuel—last April, there has felt like something is in the works for Meghan. We now know that she has a podcast coming out at some point with Lemonada Media, which will also distribute Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast more widely, not just exclusively on Spotify, where it has lived since its 2022 debut. Meghan has been out publicly more than ever recently, grabbing meals with high-profile folks like Woods and Waight Keller; rumors persist that Meghan is looking to foray into the lifestyle space, a content area she has deep experience with as the founder of “The Tig,” a lifestyle blog Meghan ran until she was preparing to marry Harry nearly six years ago.

