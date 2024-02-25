Meghan Markle Had Dinner with the Executive Producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Production Company, and People Are Talking

March 7 is three years to the day that Oprah with Meghan and Harry aired on CBS—the groundbreaking television special that saw Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their lives during their time in the royal family and after. (Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.)

Winfrey was a guest at Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the cusp of that anniversary, a recent dinner Meghan had in L.A. is stirring speculation that she might be collaborating with Winfrey again. Meghan—wearing gray jeans, a gray sweater, and ballet flats—had sushi at hotspot Asanebo with Terry Woods, the executive producer of Winfrey’s Harpo production company. Woods was behind Winfrey’s Apple TV+ mental health series, The Me You Can’t See, which Harry also collaborated on; Harry wasn’t present for the dinner at Asanebo.

Wood also worked with Winfrey on the Harry and Meghan special, and “the executive producer was reported to be possibly working with the Duchess on a second season of her podcast” after Rebecca Sananes, formerly head of audio at Archewell Audio, the podcasting portion of the couple’s Archewell Productions, left the company in late 2022.

Meghan is re-emerging into the podcast space, this time with Lemonada Media (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Their appearance together last night will undoubtedly spark rumors that Meghan and Oprah are planning to team up for a new venture in the coming months,” The Daily Express reports.

It was a busy day for Meghan socially, as earlier that same day, she had lunch at Cipriani Beverly Hills with Clare Waight Keller, the former creative director at Givenchy and also the designer of Meghan’s 2018 wedding dress when she married Harry that May.

Meghan at Cipriani Beverly Hills (Image credit: Backgrid)