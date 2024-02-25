Meghan Markle Had Dinner with the Executive Producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Production Company, and People Are Talking

March 7 is three years to the day that Oprah with Meghan and Harry aired on CBS—the groundbreaking television special that saw Oprah Winfrey interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about their lives during their time in the royal family and after. (Harry and Meghan stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.)
On the cusp of that anniversary, a recent dinner Meghan had in L.A. is stirring speculation that she might be collaborating with Winfrey again. Meghan—wearing gray jeans, a gray sweater, and ballet flats—had sushi at hotspot Asanebo with Terry Woods, the executive producer of Winfrey’s Harpo production company. Woods was behind Winfrey’s Apple TV+ mental health series, The Me You Can’t See, which Harry also collaborated on; Harry wasn’t present for the dinner at Asanebo.
Wood also worked with Winfrey on the Harry and Meghan special, and “the executive producer was reported to be possibly working with the Duchess on a second season of her podcast” after Rebecca Sananes, formerly head of audio at Archewell Audio, the podcasting portion of the couple’s Archewell Productions, left the company in late 2022.
“Their appearance together last night will undoubtedly spark rumors that Meghan and Oprah are planning to team up for a new venture in the coming months,” The Daily Express reports.
It was a busy day for Meghan socially, as earlier that same day, she had lunch at Cipriani Beverly Hills with Clare Waight Keller, the former creative director at Givenchy and also the designer of Meghan’s 2018 wedding dress when she married Harry that May.
After signing with talent agency William Morris Endeavor—and specifically powerful agent Ari Emanuel—last April, there has felt like something is in the works for Meghan. We now know that she has a podcast coming out at some point with Lemonada Media, which will also distribute Meghan’s “Archetypes” podcast more widely, not just exclusively on Spotify, where it has lived since its 2022 debut. Meghan has been out publicly more than ever recently, grabbing meals with high-profile folks like Woods and Waight Keller; rumors persist that Meghan is looking to foray into the lifestyle space, a content area she has deep experience with as the founder of “The Tig,” a lifestyle blog Meghan ran until she was preparing to marry Harry nearly six years ago.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
